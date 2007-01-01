Of Counsel
McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
North Carolina
Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Angela Sherrill. I am a dedicated advocate for my clients’ interests. I am detail-oriented while also focused on my clients’ business objectives to maximize results.
I am licensed in North Carolina and Florida and am admitted to multiple federal courts. I have a broad spectrum of experience in both transactions and litigation.
I have worked with boutique law firms, and I served as General Counsel for a home furnishings manufacturer and national retailer for over 7 years and was involved first-hand in balancing the internal legal and business considerations. I now concentrate my practice on a variety of business transactions, while leveraging my litigation background to identify potential issues for my clients.
I am inspired to help businesses and individuals achieve effective solutions to problems.
Throughout my career, I have been active in civic organizations, and I am currently involved as a board member and legal adviser to certain non-profit groups. When not practicing law, I enjoy music, dance, the true-crime genre, Carolina basketball, and I am a committed Francophile and a foodie.
University of Miami School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1994
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
B.A. in Political Science, 1991
McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC
Of Counsel
2023 - Present
Patrick Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
Of Counsel
2019 - 2023
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
General Counsel
2012 - 2019
Garbett Stiphany Allen & Roza, P.A.
Partner
2007 - 2012
Coffey & Wright, LLP (f/k/a Kendall Coffey, P.A., Coffey, Diaz, & O'Naghten)
Associate Counsel
1999 - 2007
Hickory Museum of Art
Board Member, Secretary, Legal Counsel
2022 - Present
CVCC Small Business Center
Legal Consultant
2020 - Present
North Carolina Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Association of Corporate
Counsel Member
2013 - 2019