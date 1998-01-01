Anitria Stevenson

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

27 years of legal experience, practicing since 1998.

About

Hi, I'm Anitria. My work is rooted in both legal expertise and hands-on business leadership, giving me a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today's business owners. I also have a keen understanding of regulatory compliance and enforcement which brings a unique edge to trademark law, allowing me to anticipate risks, interpret regulatory nuances and craft protective strategies that strengthen brand protection.

Why practice law

I practice Trademark law to empower business owners protect their brands and livelihoods because I know firsthand the challenges of building and safeguarding a legacy. My passion is helping others turn their passions into lasting legacies.

Fun fact

I can go from drafting legal arguments to working cattle in boots - all in the same day.

Professional background

Education

  • South Texas College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 1998
  • University of Houston
    B.B.A. in Organizational and Behavioral Management, 1994

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2023 - Present
  • AS LAW
    Trademark Attorney
    2015 - 2023
  • Office of Inspector General HHS
    Sr. Compliance and Enforcement Officer
    2010 - 2015

Associations

  • State Bar of Texas
    Member
    1998 - Present
  • National Bar Association
    Member

