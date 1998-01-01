Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Anitria Stevenson
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
27 years of legal experience, practicing since 1998.
About
Hi, I'm Anitria. My work is rooted in both legal expertise and hands-on business leadership, giving me a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today's business owners. I also have a keen understanding of regulatory compliance and enforcement which brings a unique edge to trademark law, allowing me to anticipate risks, interpret regulatory nuances and craft protective strategies that strengthen brand protection.
Why practice law
I practice Trademark law to empower business owners protect their brands and livelihoods because I know firsthand the challenges of building and safeguarding a legacy. My passion is helping others turn their passions into lasting legacies.
Fun fact
I can go from drafting legal arguments to working cattle in boots - all in the same day.
Professional background
Education
- South Texas College of Law
J.D. in Law, 1998
- University of Houston
B.B.A. in Organizational and Behavioral Management, 1994
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- AS LAW
Trademark Attorney
2015 - 2023
- Office of Inspector General HHS
Sr. Compliance and Enforcement Officer
2010 - 2015
Associations
- State Bar of Texas
Member
1998 - Present
- National Bar Association
Member
* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states: