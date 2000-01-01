Anna Kuianova

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

10 years of legal experience, practicing since 2015.

About

Hi, I'm Anna. I graduated law school in Russia and practiced trademark law there for 6 years. After moving to the US, I completed an LL.M. program in IP law. Since then, I have been practicing trademark law in the US for the past 5 years, as a solo practitioner and later as TM Attorney at LZ Legal Services, LLC.

Why practice law

I practice law because I genuinely enjoy helping people and supporting clients in achieving their goals. It brings me great joy when clients return years later with new projects, fresh ideas, and a growing business.

Fun fact

I love swimming and spending time with my family.

Professional background

Education

  • Fordhan Law School
    LL.M. in IP Law, 2017
  • Russian Academy of Intellectual Property
    Trademark Attorney certification, 2010
  • Tver State University, Law school
    J.D. in Law, 2007

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2024 - Present
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Staff Attorney
    2023 - 2024
  • Phase Legal Consulting, P.C.
    Trademark Attorney/Owner
    2020 - 2023
