Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
10 years of legal experience, practicing since 2015.
About
Hi, I'm Anna. I graduated law school in Russia and practiced trademark law there for 6 years. After moving to the US, I completed an LL.M. program in IP law. Since then, I have been practicing trademark law in the US for the past 5 years, as a solo practitioner and later as TM Attorney at LZ Legal Services, LLC.
Why practice law
I practice law because I genuinely enjoy helping people and supporting clients in achieving their goals. It brings me great joy when clients return years later with new projects, fresh ideas, and a growing business.
Fun fact
I love swimming and spending time with my family.
Professional background
Education
- Fordhan Law School
LL.M. in IP Law, 2017
- Russian Academy of Intellectual Property
Trademark Attorney certification, 2010
- Tver State University, Law school
J.D. in Law, 2007
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2024 - Present
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Staff Attorney
2023 - 2024
- Phase Legal Consulting, P.C.
Trademark Attorney/Owner
2020 - 2023
