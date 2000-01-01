Asha Velay

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Asha Velay

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.

About

Hi, I'm Asha. I love working with entrepreneurs and business owners, helping them navigate trademark law while making complex legal concepts easier to understand. One of my proudest moments as an attorney was co-teaching a Fair Use in Copyright course at my alma mater, American University Washington College of Law. That experience reinforced my passion for making the law approachable and useful for creatives. When I'm not working, I enjoy playing soccer, live music, and hiking.

Why practice law

I enjoy helping brands navigate the legal landscape and protect the unique identities they've worked hard to build.

Fun fact

Outside the office, I'm passionate about animal rescue and have a heart for helping stray and abandoned pets find safe, loving homes.

Professional background

Education

  • American University Washington College of Law
    L.L.M. in Intellectual Property Law, 2018
  • American University Washington College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2014

  • Georgetown University
    B.A. in Psychology, 2008

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2022 - Present
  • Alprin Law Offices, P.C.
    Attorney
    2017 - 2022

Associations

  • Maryland Bar Association
    Member
    2015 - Present
