Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Asha Velay
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Asha. I love working with entrepreneurs and business owners, helping them navigate trademark law while making complex legal concepts easier to understand. One of my proudest moments as an attorney was co-teaching a Fair Use in Copyright course at my alma mater, American University Washington College of Law. That experience reinforced my passion for making the law approachable and useful for creatives. When I'm not working, I enjoy playing soccer, live music, and hiking.
Why practice law
I enjoy helping brands navigate the legal landscape and protect the unique identities they've worked hard to build.
Fun fact
Outside the office, I'm passionate about animal rescue and have a heart for helping stray and abandoned pets find safe, loving homes.
Professional background
Education
- American University Washington College of Law
L.L.M. in Intellectual Property Law, 2018
- American University Washington College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2014
- Georgetown University
B.A. in Psychology, 2008
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2022 - Present
- Alprin Law Offices, P.C.
Attorney
2017 - 2022
Associations
- Maryland Bar Association
Member
2015 - Present