Licensed in

Alabama

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.

About

Hi, I'm Ben. I bring extensive experience in litigation and contract work, having represented both plaintiffs and defendants in matters ranging from business disputes to personal injury and insurance defense.

A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, I was active in trial advocacy and moot court, and hold undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of South Alabama. I am deeply engaged in both the legal and local communities through my work with bar association committees and nonprofit organizations.

Outside the office, I enjoy staying active, volunteering, and spending time with my son.

Why practice law

Practicing law allows me to advocate for people who need guidance and support to navigate complex legal systems. Making a tangible difference in someone’s life is deeply fulfilling.

Fun fact

I enjoy playing a variety of pick up sports and I have a passion for fitness.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Alabama School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2017
  • University of South Alabama
    B.A. in Political Science & Philosophy, 2012

Experience

  • Outside Chief Legal LLC
    Litigator
    2025 - Present
  • Starnes Davis Florie, LLP
    Associate Attorney
    2023 - 2025
  • Adams and Reese, LLP
    Associate Attorney
    2022 - 2023
  • Taylor Martino Rowa PC
    Attorney
    2017 - 2021

Associations

  • Mobile Bar Association
    Member
    2017
