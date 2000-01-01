Litigator
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Benjamin Kearns
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Alabama
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Ben. I bring extensive experience in litigation and contract work, having represented both plaintiffs and defendants in matters ranging from business disputes to personal injury and insurance defense.
A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, I was active in trial advocacy and moot court, and hold undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of South Alabama. I am deeply engaged in both the legal and local communities through my work with bar association committees and nonprofit organizations.
Outside the office, I enjoy staying active, volunteering, and spending time with my son.
Why practice law
Practicing law allows me to advocate for people who need guidance and support to navigate complex legal systems. Making a tangible difference in someone’s life is deeply fulfilling.
Fun fact
I enjoy playing a variety of pick up sports and I have a passion for fitness.
Professional background
Education
- University of Alabama School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2017
- University of South Alabama
B.A. in Political Science & Philosophy, 2012
Experience
- Outside Chief Legal LLC
Litigator
2025 - Present
- Starnes Davis Florie, LLP
Associate Attorney
2023 - 2025
- Adams and Reese, LLP
Associate Attorney
2022 - 2023
- Taylor Martino Rowa PC
Attorney
2017 - 2021
Associations
- Mobile Bar Association
Member
2017