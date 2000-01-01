Hi, I'm Ben. I bring extensive experience in litigation and contract work, having represented both plaintiffs and defendants in matters ranging from business disputes to personal injury and insurance defense.

A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, I was active in trial advocacy and moot court, and hold undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of South Alabama. I am deeply engaged in both the legal and local communities through my work with bar association committees and nonprofit organizations.

Outside the office, I enjoy staying active, volunteering, and spending time with my son.