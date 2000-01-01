Breanna Moe

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

3 years of legal experience, practicing since 2022.

About

Hi, I'm Breana. My professional career thus far has been with LZ Legal Services, LLC. I have been with the firm for 3 and a half years. In my time with the firm I have completed over 1700 post-filing assignments, written numerous successful arguments, and have had the pleasure of speaking to countless clients. I especially appreciate their patience with my jokes during consults!

Why practice law

I enjoy helping people protect assets important to them and/or their business. It is always a blast to hear the creativity behind their trademarks and how much they mean to my clients. I am grateful to go on the trademark journey with them.

Fun fact

I nearly got stuck in Dublin, Ireland when the pandemic started in 2021.

Professional background

Education

  • Marquette University Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2021
  • Western Carolina University
    Dual B.A. in International Studies and German, 2016

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Staff Attorney & Trademark Attorney
    2022 - Present
  • Pulse IP, LLC
    Staff Attorney
    March 2022 - July 2022
  • Dauntless Discovery
    Document Review Attorney
    January 2022 - March 2022

Associations

