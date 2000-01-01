Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Breanna Moe
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
3 years of legal experience, practicing since 2022.
About
Hi, I'm Breana. My professional career thus far has been with LZ Legal Services, LLC. I have been with the firm for 3 and a half years. In my time with the firm I have completed over 1700 post-filing assignments, written numerous successful arguments, and have had the pleasure of speaking to countless clients. I especially appreciate their patience with my jokes during consults!
Why practice law
I enjoy helping people protect assets important to them and/or their business. It is always a blast to hear the creativity behind their trademarks and how much they mean to my clients. I am grateful to go on the trademark journey with them.
Fun fact
I nearly got stuck in Dublin, Ireland when the pandemic started in 2021.
Professional background
Education
- Marquette University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2021
- Western Carolina University
Dual B.A. in International Studies and German, 2016
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Staff Attorney & Trademark Attorney
2022 - Present
- Pulse IP, LLC
Staff Attorney
March 2022 - July 2022
- Dauntless Discovery
Document Review Attorney
January 2022 - March 2022