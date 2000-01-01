Of Counsel
Brett Rogers
Washington
Business, Family & Personal
17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.
Hi, I'm Brett. I'm an advocate for justice and fighting for fairness.
I became a lawyer because I’ve always been driven by a desire to help people, both in navigating legal issues and in being treated fairly. I am most proud of graduating law school and passing the Bar exam while holding down a full time job.
As a teen I was a bat boy for a minor league baseball team and got to meet a handful of future MLB baseball players.
- Seattle University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2007
- Andrew Jackson University
B.A. in Criminal Justice, 2004
- Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Silent Majority Foundation
Attorney
2024 - 2025
- Brett Rogers, Attorney at Law
Owner
2008 - 2024
- Washington Bar Association
Member
2008 - Present
