Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.

About

Hi, I'm Brett. I'm an advocate for justice and fighting for fairness.

Why practice law

I became a lawyer because I’ve always been driven by a desire to help people, both in navigating legal issues and in being treated fairly. I am most proud of graduating law school and passing the Bar exam while holding down a full time job.

Fun fact

As a teen I was a bat boy for a minor league baseball team and got to meet a handful of future MLB baseball players.

Professional background

Education

  • Seattle University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2007
  • Andrew Jackson University
    B.A. in Criminal Justice, 2004

Experience

  • Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Silent Majority Foundation
    Attorney
    2024 - 2025
  • Brett Rogers, Attorney at Law
    Owner
    2008 - 2024

Associations

  • Washington Bar Association
    Member
    2008 - Present
