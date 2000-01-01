Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Casey Drege
North Dakota
Business
1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.
Hi, I'm Casey. I grew up in Casselton, ND to attend North Dakota State University for my bachelor's degree in Political Science. I then attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota for law school.
During law school, I enjoyed business and intellectual property which led me to compete in a National Intellectual Property Moot Court competition in Washington, D.C.
I enjoyed Ohnstad Twichell as a clerk in my third year of law school, and upon graduation, joined full time as an associate.
- University of North Dakota
J.D. in Law, 2024
- North Dakota State University
B.A. in Political Science, 2018
- Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
- State Bar Association of North Dakota
Member
2024 - Present
