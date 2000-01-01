Casey Drege

Associate Attorney

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Casey Drege

Licensed in

North Dakota

Practice areas

Business

Years of Experience

1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.

About

Hi, I'm Casey. I grew up in Casselton, ND to attend North Dakota State University for my bachelor's degree in Political Science. I then attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota for law school.

Why practice law

During law school, I enjoyed business and intellectual property which led me to compete in a National Intellectual Property Moot Court competition in Washington, D.C.

Fun fact

I enjoyed Ohnstad Twichell as a clerk in my third year of law school, and upon graduation, joined full time as an associate.

Professional background

Education

  • University of North Dakota
    J.D. in Law, 2024
  • North Dakota State University
    B.A. in Political Science, 2018

Experience

  • Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2024 - Present

Associations

  • State Bar Association of North Dakota
    Member
    2024 - Present
