David Nocera

Attorney

Lyda Law Firm

Licensed in

Colorado

Practice areas

Estate Planning

Years of Experience

28 years of legal experience, practicing since 1997.

About

Hi, I'm David. I have a passion for helping people reach solutions to real life problems. I understand how personal it is to the people and how much they appreciate having an advisor and advocate to assist them.

Why practice law

I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do when I went to law school. I just knew I could be really good at practicing law. Thankfully, opportunities presented themselves and I was privileged to serve as a consumer advocate attorney for Colorado utility customers for many years. I was then able to transition into private practice and have become a well-versed estate planning attorney as well as a consumer advocate.

I am proud that I chose a path of public service and have been able to use my talent for law for good.

Fun fact

I am a musician and have recorded several original songs.

Professional background

Education

  • Ohio Northern University
    JD in Law, 1997
  • George Mason University
    B.A. in Finance, 1987

Experience

  • Lyda Law Firm
    Attorney
    2022 - Present
  • David M. Nocera
    Attorney at Law
    2019 - 2022
  • Colorado Office of Attorney General
    Senior Assistant Attorney General
    2000 - 2019

Associations

  • Colorado Bar Association
    Member
    1997
