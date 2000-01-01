I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do when I went to law school. I just knew I could be really good at practicing law. Thankfully, opportunities presented themselves and I was privileged to serve as a consumer advocate attorney for Colorado utility customers for many years. I was then able to transition into private practice and have become a well-versed estate planning attorney as well as a consumer advocate.

I am proud that I chose a path of public service and have been able to use my talent for law for good.