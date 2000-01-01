Attorney
Lyda Law Firm
David Nocera
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Colorado
Practice areas
Estate Planning
Years of Experience
28 years of legal experience, practicing since 1997.
About
Hi, I'm David. I have a passion for helping people reach solutions to real life problems. I understand how personal it is to the people and how much they appreciate having an advisor and advocate to assist them.
Why practice law
I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do when I went to law school. I just knew I could be really good at practicing law. Thankfully, opportunities presented themselves and I was privileged to serve as a consumer advocate attorney for Colorado utility customers for many years. I was then able to transition into private practice and have become a well-versed estate planning attorney as well as a consumer advocate.
I am proud that I chose a path of public service and have been able to use my talent for law for good.
Fun fact
I am a musician and have recorded several original songs.
Professional background
Education
- Ohio Northern University
JD in Law, 1997
- George Mason University
B.A. in Finance, 1987
Experience
- Lyda Law Firm
Attorney
2022 - Present
- David M. Nocera
Attorney at Law
2019 - 2022
- Colorado Office of Attorney General
Senior Assistant Attorney General
2000 - 2019
Associations
- Colorado Bar Association
Member
1997