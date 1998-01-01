David Trapani

Of Counsel

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

David Trapani

Licensed in

California

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

38 years of legal experience, practicing since 1987.

About

Hi, I'm David. Early in my career I represented insurance companies, banks & other large corporations. For the last 25+ years I have parlayed this background, using it to represent, work with & solve legal challenges primarily on behalf of individuals, homeowners & small to medium size businesses.

I have extensive experience in all matters concerning real estate law (including landlord/tenant, residential & commercial leasing & sales, foreclosure law, C, C & R's & HOA law, etc.), City ordinances & government law, construction law, estate planning, insurance coverage & related civil matters. Probably the only areas not a part of my practice are family law & criminal defense.

I look forward to offering many years of experience to assist others. I'm a very quick-study. Typically able to provide concise (proposed) solution(s) for most any of my client's legal issues within a 30-60 minutes consultation.

Why practice law

Working for insurance companies & banks was a great experience. However, the real rewards - truly the joy of law practice - comes from assisting individuals, small to medium size business & homeowners with their legal challenges.

When you win a highly contested case for a client & they tell you "I love you!" - that says it all.

Fun fact

I'm a novice cook, enjoy yoga, books, swimming & fly fishing when not at work.

Professional background

Education

  • Santa Clara University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 1987
  • Santa Clara University
    B.A., 1984

Experience

  • Arroyo Law Group, LLP
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Law Offices of David M. Trapani
    Owner
    1998 - Present

Associations

  • State Bar of California
    Member
    1987 - Present
