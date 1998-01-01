Hi, I'm David. Early in my career I represented insurance companies, banks & other large corporations. For the last 25+ years I have parlayed this background, using it to represent, work with & solve legal challenges primarily on behalf of individuals, homeowners & small to medium size businesses.

I have extensive experience in all matters concerning real estate law (including landlord/tenant, residential & commercial leasing & sales, foreclosure law, C, C & R's & HOA law, etc.), City ordinances & government law, construction law, estate planning, insurance coverage & related civil matters. Probably the only areas not a part of my practice are family law & criminal defense.

I look forward to offering many years of experience to assist others. I'm a very quick-study. Typically able to provide concise (proposed) solution(s) for most any of my client's legal issues within a 30-60 minutes consultation.