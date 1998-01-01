Of Counsel
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
David Trapani
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
California
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
38 years of legal experience, practicing since 1987.
About
Hi, I'm David. Early in my career I represented insurance companies, banks & other large corporations. For the last 25+ years I have parlayed this background, using it to represent, work with & solve legal challenges primarily on behalf of individuals, homeowners & small to medium size businesses.
I have extensive experience in all matters concerning real estate law (including landlord/tenant, residential & commercial leasing & sales, foreclosure law, C, C & R's & HOA law, etc.), City ordinances & government law, construction law, estate planning, insurance coverage & related civil matters. Probably the only areas not a part of my practice are family law & criminal defense.
I look forward to offering many years of experience to assist others. I'm a very quick-study. Typically able to provide concise (proposed) solution(s) for most any of my client's legal issues within a 30-60 minutes consultation.
Why practice law
Working for insurance companies & banks was a great experience. However, the real rewards - truly the joy of law practice - comes from assisting individuals, small to medium size business & homeowners with their legal challenges.
When you win a highly contested case for a client & they tell you "I love you!" - that says it all.
Fun fact
I'm a novice cook, enjoy yoga, books, swimming & fly fishing when not at work.
Professional background
Education
- Santa Clara University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1987
- Santa Clara University
B.A., 1984
Experience
- Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Law Offices of David M. Trapani
Owner
1998 - Present
Associations
- State Bar of California
Member
1987 - Present