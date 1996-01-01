Hi, I'm Donna. With a career spanning both public service and the private sector in various IP matters, I am dedicated to helping clients navigate the nuances and complexities of trademark law with confidence. As a former Examining Attorney at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, I bring a deep understanding of trademark prosecution.

After serving as an Examining Attorney for over five years, I practiced at a boutique intellectual property firm in New York City for over 20 years, advising a diverse range of clients on brand protection, clearance and enforcement matters. Since 2022, I have worked as a trademark attorney with LZ Legal Services, LLC counseling entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide in securing federal trademark protection.