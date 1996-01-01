Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Donna Mirman
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
33 years of legal experience, practicing since 1992.
About
Hi, I'm Donna. With a career spanning both public service and the private sector in various IP matters, I am dedicated to helping clients navigate the nuances and complexities of trademark law with confidence. As a former Examining Attorney at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, I bring a deep understanding of trademark prosecution.
After serving as an Examining Attorney for over five years, I practiced at a boutique intellectual property firm in New York City for over 20 years, advising a diverse range of clients on brand protection, clearance and enforcement matters. Since 2022, I have worked as a trademark attorney with LZ Legal Services, LLC counseling entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide in securing federal trademark protection.
Why practice law
I love practicing trademark law because it affords me the chance to lean into my creativity, strategy and legal precision in helping clients protect their brands.
Fun fact
I am on a mission to visit every national park.
Professional background
Education
- Cardozo School of Law
JD. in Law, 1990
- University of Pennsylvania
B.S. in Economic, 1987
- Binghamton University
School of Management, 1983 - 1985
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2022 - Present
- Gottlieb, Rackman & Reisman
Trademark Associate
1996 - 2022
- USPTO
Trademark Examining Attorney
1991 - 1996