Donna Mirman

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Donna Mirman

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

33 years of legal experience, practicing since 1992.

About

Hi, I'm Donna. With a career spanning both public service and the private sector in various IP matters, I am dedicated to helping clients navigate the nuances and complexities of trademark law with confidence. As a former Examining Attorney at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, I bring a deep understanding of trademark prosecution.

After serving as an Examining Attorney for over five years, I practiced at a boutique intellectual property firm in New York City for over 20 years, advising a diverse range of clients on brand protection, clearance and enforcement matters. Since 2022, I have worked as a trademark attorney with LZ Legal Services, LLC counseling entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide in securing federal trademark protection.

Why practice law

I love practicing trademark law because it affords me the chance to lean into my creativity, strategy and legal precision in helping clients protect their brands.

Fun fact

I am on a mission to visit every national park.

Professional background

Education

  • Cardozo School of Law
    JD. in Law, 1990
  • University of Pennsylvania
    B.S. in Economic, 1987
  • Binghamton University
    School of Management, 1983 - 1985

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2022 - Present
  • Gottlieb, Rackman & Reisman
    Trademark Associate
    1996 - 2022
  • USPTO
    Trademark Examining Attorney
    1991 - 1996
