Elizabeth Ferguson

Contract Attorney

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Elizabeth Ferguson

Licensed in

Pennsylvania

Practice areas

Business

Years of Experience

2 years of legal experience, practicing since 2023.

About

Hi, I'm Elizabeth. I’m committed to empowering others to know and exercise their rights under the law, and to feel heard and understood in the process. When I’m not working, I am outdoors with my husband and son, or spending time with our extended family.

My greatest accomplishment is my family, which is my dream come true. My family, and especially, my son, is my “why?”

Why practice law

My unique upbringing afforded me the experience of seeing how unequal access to resources—especially legal support—can affect people’s lives and opportunities. That experience drives my commitment to empower individuals and businesses to better understand their rights and confidently navigate the legal system.

Fun fact

I grew up in Cairo, Egypt and Pretoria, South Africa and have visited 32 countries.

Professional background

Education

  • J. Reuben Clark Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2023
  • University of Utah
    B.A. in Writing and Rhetoric Studies, 2019

Experience

  • Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
    Contract Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC
    Associate
    2023 - 2025
  • Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC
    Summer Associate and Law Clerk
    2022 - 2023
  • The Honorable Justice Paige Petersen’s Chambers – Utah Supreme Court
    Legal Extern
    January 2022 - April 2022

Associations

  • Pennsylvania State Bar
    Member
    2023 - Present
