Contract Attorney
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Elizabeth Ferguson
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Pennsylvania
Practice areas
Business
Years of Experience
2 years of legal experience, practicing since 2023.
About
Hi, I'm Elizabeth. I’m committed to empowering others to know and exercise their rights under the law, and to feel heard and understood in the process. When I’m not working, I am outdoors with my husband and son, or spending time with our extended family.
My greatest accomplishment is my family, which is my dream come true. My family, and especially, my son, is my “why?”
Why practice law
My unique upbringing afforded me the experience of seeing how unequal access to resources—especially legal support—can affect people’s lives and opportunities. That experience drives my commitment to empower individuals and businesses to better understand their rights and confidently navigate the legal system.
Fun fact
I grew up in Cairo, Egypt and Pretoria, South Africa and have visited 32 countries.
Professional background
Education
- J. Reuben Clark Law School
J.D. in Law, 2023
- University of Utah
B.A. in Writing and Rhetoric Studies, 2019
Experience
- Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Contract Attorney
2025 - Present
- Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC
Associate
2023 - 2025
- Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe LLC
Summer Associate and Law Clerk
2022 - 2023
- The Honorable Justice Paige Petersen’s Chambers – Utah Supreme Court
Legal Extern
January 2022 - April 2022
Associations
- Pennsylvania State Bar
Member
2023 - Present