Hi, I'm Georgia Nackley. I began my career working in contract law and on tax documents, gaining valuable experience in complex legal matters. Over time, I transitioned into the field of intellectual property, focusing on trademarks and copyrights. Throughout my years of practice, I have represented a diverse range of clients—from large corporations to small businesses—helping each navigate their unique legal challenges. I take great pride in educating my clients about the importance of trademarks, their role in protecting brand identity, and the proper ways to use them effectively. My goal is to provide every client with a personalized, attentive experience that addresses their specific legal needs and supports their long-term business success.