Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Georgia Nackley
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Georgia Nackley. I began my career working in contract law and on tax documents, gaining valuable experience in complex legal matters. Over time, I transitioned into the field of intellectual property, focusing on trademarks and copyrights. Throughout my years of practice, I have represented a diverse range of clients—from large corporations to small businesses—helping each navigate their unique legal challenges. I take great pride in educating my clients about the importance of trademarks, their role in protecting brand identity, and the proper ways to use them effectively. My goal is to provide every client with a personalized, attentive experience that addresses their specific legal needs and supports their long-term business success.
Why practice law
Practicing law allows me to help people and solve their problems and to play a meaningful role in the growth and success of their businesses.
Fun fact
Outside of my legal practice, I enjoy horseback riding, which allows me to unwind and challenge myself in a different and rewarding way.
Professional background
Education
- Pace University School of Law
J.D. in Law with Certificates in Environmental Law and International Law, 2016
- Fairfield University
B.A. in International Studies and French, 2013
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.,
Trademarks
2017