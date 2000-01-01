Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Javier Talavara
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Washington
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
Years of Experience
16 years of legal experience, practicing since 2009.
About
Hi, I'm Javier. I am a bilingual attorney and retired Army JAG attorney dedicated to helping clients understand and resolve complex legal issues with clarity and confidence.
I am proud of being a father of two great kids. My daughter (8) and my son (7). They changed my perspective on life and on my career for the better.
Why practice law
I practice law to help my clients navigate stressful and complex situations with clarity, confidence, and dignity.
Fun fact
I started my Army career as a telecommunications technician in the late 90s. After four years, I left the Army and swore I would never be back. A few years later I came back to the Army and stayed for 15+ years until I finally retired in 2024.
Professional background
Education
- U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's School
L.LM. in Military Law (concentration in contract law), 2019
- Northern Illinois University College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2009
- Northeastern Illinois University
B.A. in Philosophy, 2006
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Talavera Law, PLLC
Founding Member & Principal Attorney
2025 - Present
- U. S. Army
Positions Ethics & Compliance Counsel
2024 - 2025
Associations
- Washington State Bar Association
Member
2025
- Illinois State Bar Association
Member
2009