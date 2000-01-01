Javier Talavara

Of Counsel

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Javier Talavara

Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning

Years of Experience

16 years of legal experience, practicing since 2009.

About

Hi, I'm Javier. I am a bilingual attorney and retired Army JAG attorney dedicated to helping clients understand and resolve complex legal issues with clarity and confidence.

I am proud of being a father of two great kids. My daughter (8) and my son (7). They changed my perspective on life and on my career for the better.

Why practice law

I practice law to help my clients navigate stressful and complex situations with clarity, confidence, and dignity.

Fun fact

I started my Army career as a telecommunications technician in the late 90s. After four years, I left the Army and swore I would never be back. A few years later I came back to the Army and stayed for 15+ years until I finally retired in 2024.

Professional background

Education

  • U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's School
    L.LM. in Military Law (concentration in contract law), 2019
  • Northern Illinois University College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2009
  • Northeastern Illinois University
    B.A. in Philosophy, 2006

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Talavera Law, PLLC
    Founding Member & Principal Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • U. S. Army
    Positions Ethics & Compliance Counsel
    2024 - 2025

Associations

  • Washington State Bar Association
    Member
    2025
  • Illinois State Bar Association
    Member
    2009
