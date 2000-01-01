Jerome Boston

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

7 years of legal experience, practicing since 2018.

About

Hi, I'm Jerome. I have nearly a decade of experience guiding entrepreneurs, creators, and companies through the complexities of trademark law. My approach blends legal precision with a business-forward mindset.

Prior to joining LZ Legal Services, LLC, I was an associate at The PLK Law Group, where I gained significant experience advising clients on trademark prosecution, enforcement, and brand protection strategies.

I aim to provide practical, actionable counsel rooted in deep legal knowledge and real-world brand insight. When I'm not conducting client consultations, I enjoy traveling with my family, as we're on a quest to visit all of the professional football stadiums.

Why practice law

I practice law because I am driven by the opportunity to help transform ideas into lasting assets. Whether working with emerging ventures or established enterprises, I find meaning in guiding businesses as they create, develop, and achieve their strategic goals. I believe intellectual property is among the most valuable resources an organization can hold, and I am committed to providing thoughtful, strategic counsel to safeguard and maximize its value.

Fun fact

In college, I played alto saxophone in the marching band.

Professional background

Education

  • Rutgers Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2017
  • Morehouse College
    B.A. in Business Administration, 2005

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Senior Trademark Attorney
    2023 - Present
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney,
    2020 - 2023
  • The PLK Law Group
    Associate Attorney
    2017 - 2020

Associations

  • New Jersey State Bar Association
    Member
    2018 - Present
