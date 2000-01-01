Hi, I'm Jerome. I have nearly a decade of experience guiding entrepreneurs, creators, and companies through the complexities of trademark law. My approach blends legal precision with a business-forward mindset.

Prior to joining LZ Legal Services, LLC, I was an associate at The PLK Law Group, where I gained significant experience advising clients on trademark prosecution, enforcement, and brand protection strategies.

I aim to provide practical, actionable counsel rooted in deep legal knowledge and real-world brand insight. When I'm not conducting client consultations, I enjoy traveling with my family, as we're on a quest to visit all of the professional football stadiums.