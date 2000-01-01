Senior Trademark Attorney
Jerome Boston
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
7 years of legal experience, practicing since 2018.
About
Hi, I'm Jerome. I have nearly a decade of experience guiding entrepreneurs, creators, and companies through the complexities of trademark law. My approach blends legal precision with a business-forward mindset.
Prior to joining LZ Legal Services, LLC, I was an associate at The PLK Law Group, where I gained significant experience advising clients on trademark prosecution, enforcement, and brand protection strategies.
I aim to provide practical, actionable counsel rooted in deep legal knowledge and real-world brand insight. When I'm not conducting client consultations, I enjoy traveling with my family, as we're on a quest to visit all of the professional football stadiums.
Why practice law
I practice law because I am driven by the opportunity to help transform ideas into lasting assets. Whether working with emerging ventures or established enterprises, I find meaning in guiding businesses as they create, develop, and achieve their strategic goals. I believe intellectual property is among the most valuable resources an organization can hold, and I am committed to providing thoughtful, strategic counsel to safeguard and maximize its value.
Fun fact
In college, I played alto saxophone in the marching band.
Professional background
Education
- Rutgers Law School
J.D. in Law, 2017
- Morehouse College
B.A. in Business Administration, 2005
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Senior Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney,
2020 - 2023
- The PLK Law Group
Associate Attorney
2017 - 2020
Associations
- New Jersey State Bar Association
Member
2018 - Present