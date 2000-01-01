Of Counsel
Johnathan Brown
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Kansas, Missouri
Practice areas
Estate Planning
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Johnathan. I strive to provide straightforward and timely legal service.
My greatest accomplishment is completing law school and the bar exam as a full-time working professional and transitioning into a second career as a legal professional.
Why practice law
I have always been intrigued by the law and how it shapes and impacts our everyday lives.
Fun fact
I love hiking and have summited several mountains in Colorado.
Professional background
Education
- University of Missouri - Kansas City
J.D. in Law, 2016
- Kansas State University
B.A. in Journalism and Communications, 2007
Experience
- Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Parman and Easterday
Attorney
2024 - Present
Associations
- Missouri Bar Association
2017 - Present
