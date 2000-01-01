Johnathan Brown

Johnathan Brown

Licensed in

Kansas, Missouri

Practice areas

Estate Planning

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.

About

Hi, I'm Johnathan. I strive to provide straightforward and timely legal service.

﻿My greatest accomplishment is completing law school and the bar exam as a full-time working professional and transitioning into a second career as a legal professional.

Why practice law

I have always been intrigued by the law and how it shapes and impacts our everyday lives.

Fun fact

I love hiking and have summited several mountains in Colorado.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Missouri - Kansas City
    J.D. in Law, 2016
  • Kansas State University
    B.A. in Journalism and Communications, 2007

Experience

  • Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Parman and Easterday
    Attorney
    2024 - Present

Associations

  • Missouri Bar Association
    2017 - Present
