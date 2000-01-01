Of Counsel
Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Joseph Esry
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Kansas, Missouri
Practice areas
Estate Planning
Years of Experience
11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2014.
About
Hi, I'm Joseph. I joined Parman & Easterday in 2017. I am serving the estate, business, tax, and retirement planning needs of clients in Kansas City.
Why practice law
I help people understand the practical implications of the complex parts of the law.
Fun fact
I love Kansas City and I've been married 15 years with two kids that I have, so far, kept alive and healthy
Professional background
Education
- University of Missouri - Kansas City
L.L.M. in Law, 2014
- University of Missouri - Kansas City
MBA in Business, 2014
- University of Missouri - Kansas City
J.D. in Law, 2013
- Dordt College
B.A., 2010
Experience
- Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Parman and Easterday
Estate Planning Attorney
2017 - Present
Associations
- Kanas Bar Association
Member
2014
- Missouri Bar
Member
2014
