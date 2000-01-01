Joseph Esry

Of Counsel

Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.

Joseph Esry

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Kansas, Missouri

Practice areas

Estate Planning

Years of Experience

11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2014.

About

Hi, I'm Joseph. I joined Parman & Easterday in 2017. I am serving the estate, business, tax, and retirement planning needs of clients in Kansas City.

Why practice law

I help people understand the practical implications of the complex parts of the law.

Fun fact

I love Kansas City and I've been married 15 years with two kids that I have, so far, kept alive and healthy

Professional background

Education

  • University of Missouri - Kansas City
    L.L.M. in Law, 2014
  • University of Missouri - Kansas City
    MBA in Business, 2014
  • University of Missouri - Kansas City
    J.D. in Law, 2013
  • Dordt College
    B.A., 2010

Experience

  • Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Parman and Easterday
    Estate Planning Attorney
    2017 - Present

Associations

  • Kanas Bar Association
    Member
    2014
  • Missouri Bar
    Member
    2014
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.