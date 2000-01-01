Joshua Schell

Associate Attorney

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Joshua Schell

Licensed in

North Dakota

Practice areas

Business

Years of Experience

0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.

About

Hi, I'm Joshua. I believe that building strong companies starts with smart legal structure. My greatest accomplishment is passing the bar exam in both Florida and North Dakota.

Why practice law

My passion for business law grew from watching my dad run our family business. Seeing firsthand the time, risk, and personal investment that goes into building and sustaining a business gave me a deep appreciation for how much these enterprises mean to their owners. That experience shaped my approach to practicing law. I view legal advice not as abstract rules, but as practical tools that help protect what people have worked so hard to build.

Fun fact

I am an avid golfer and lover of the outdoors.

Professional background

Education

  • UND School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2021
  • University of North Dakota
    Bachelor in Accountancy

Experience

  • Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    August /2025 - Present
  • Eraclides Gelman
    Associate Attorney
    2023 - 2025

Associations

  • North Dakota Bar Association
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • Florida Bar Association
    Member
    2023 - 2025
