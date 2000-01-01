Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Joshua Schell
Licensed in
North Dakota
Practice areas
Business
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Joshua. I believe that building strong companies starts with smart legal structure. My greatest accomplishment is passing the bar exam in both Florida and North Dakota.
Why practice law
My passion for business law grew from watching my dad run our family business. Seeing firsthand the time, risk, and personal investment that goes into building and sustaining a business gave me a deep appreciation for how much these enterprises mean to their owners. That experience shaped my approach to practicing law. I view legal advice not as abstract rules, but as practical tools that help protect what people have worked so hard to build.
Fun fact
I am an avid golfer and lover of the outdoors.
Professional background
Education
- UND School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2021
- University of North Dakota
Bachelor in Accountancy
Experience
- Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
August /2025 - Present
- Eraclides Gelman
Associate Attorney
2023 - 2025
Associations
- North Dakota Bar Association
Member
2025 - Present
- Florida Bar Association
Member
2023 - 2025