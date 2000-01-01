Kevin Crosman

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Kevin Crosman

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.

About

Hi, I'm Kevin. I am an accomplished trademark and IP attorney located in the great Pacific Northwest with 8 years of experience working with all manner of clients, from Fortune 500 companies with 1000+ global trademark portfolios to small businesses looking for a competitive edge. I take a professional and diligent approach with all my clients and continue to love what I do each and every day.

Why practice law

I practice law because it is intellectually engaging and provides me a deep satisfaction knowing that I'm helping my clients succeed in their own endeavors.

Fun fact

I contracted malaria three times during my three years teaching English and living abroad in Southeast Asia and South America.

Professional background

Education

  • Lewis & Clark Law School
    J.D. in Law, Graduated Summa Cum Laude, 2017
  • University of Oregon
    B.A. in Anthropology with minors in Business Administration and Religious Studies Graduated Cum Laude, 2002

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2023 - Present
  • IPLA, LLP
    Senior Trademark Attorney
    2022 - 2023
  • Stoel Rives LLP
    Senior Trademark Attorney
    2017 - 2022

Associations

