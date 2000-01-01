Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Kevin Crosman
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Kevin. I am an accomplished trademark and IP attorney located in the great Pacific Northwest with 8 years of experience working with all manner of clients, from Fortune 500 companies with 1000+ global trademark portfolios to small businesses looking for a competitive edge. I take a professional and diligent approach with all my clients and continue to love what I do each and every day.
Why practice law
I practice law because it is intellectually engaging and provides me a deep satisfaction knowing that I'm helping my clients succeed in their own endeavors.
Fun fact
I contracted malaria three times during my three years teaching English and living abroad in Southeast Asia and South America.
Professional background
Education
- Lewis & Clark Law School
J.D. in Law, Graduated Summa Cum Laude, 2017
- University of Oregon
B.A. in Anthropology with minors in Business Administration and Religious Studies Graduated Cum Laude, 2002
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- IPLA, LLP
Senior Trademark Attorney
2022 - 2023
- Stoel Rives LLP
Senior Trademark Attorney
2017 - 2022