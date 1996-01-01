Hi, I'm Laura. I've been an attorney for nearly 33 years, with the last 27 years devoted to helping clients navigate the world of trademarks. After pivoting from medical malpractice defense work to trademark law, I found my passion. I love helping clients understand how trademarks can work as both a sword to protect their rights and a shield against infringement. My goal is to make the trademark process clear and approachable while giving clients confidence that their brands are well-protected.