Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Laura Beoglos
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
34 years of legal experience, practicing since 1991.
About
Hi, I'm Laura. I've been an attorney for nearly 33 years, with the last 27 years devoted to helping clients navigate the world of trademarks. After pivoting from medical malpractice defense work to trademark law, I found my passion. I love helping clients understand how trademarks can work as both a sword to protect their rights and a shield against infringement. My goal is to make the trademark process clear and approachable while giving clients confidence that their brands are well-protected.
Why practice law
I practice law because I enjoy helping people understand and protect their rights, and I find it rewarding to guide clients through complex legal issues with clarity and confidence.
Fun fact
I'm a huge history buff and was once voted "Most Likely to Become a U.S. History Teacher."
Professional background
Education
- The University of Akron School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1992
- The University of Akron
B.A. in Fine and Applied Arts, 1988
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- Sand, Sebolt & Wernow LPA
Attorney
1998 - 2023
- Roetzel & Andress
Attorney
1996 - 1998
- Jacobson, Maynard, Tuschman & Kalur LPA
Litigation Attorney
1992 - 1996