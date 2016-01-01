Managing Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Lauren Concepcion
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.
About
Hi, I'm Lauren. I am a trademark attorney with 9+ years of experience. I've worked with a wide range of clients throughout my career, from global pharmaceutical companies to mom and pop shops - every client presents a unique challenge, and one of my favorite parts of my job is identifying the right strategy for each specific client's particular needs.
When I'm not reviewing logos and slogans, I'm usually in the Colorado alpine climbing, running, or skiing.
Why practice law
I love creative problem solving. In my practice, no day / client / matter is the same, and I embrace the unique challenges that each brings.
Fun fact
I have visited 40 states with my now 15 year old hound dog, Nala.
Professional background
Education
- University of Colorado School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2016
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Managing Trademark Attorney
2021 - Present
- Holland & Hart
Attorney
2020 - 2021
- Archer Law Offices
Special Counsel
2016 - 2020