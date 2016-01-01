Lauren Concepcion

Managing Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Lauren Concepcion

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.

About

Hi, I'm Lauren. I am a trademark attorney with 9+ years of experience. I've worked with a wide range of clients throughout my career, from global pharmaceutical companies to mom and pop shops - every client presents a unique challenge, and one of my favorite parts of my job is identifying the right strategy for each specific client's particular needs.

When I'm not reviewing logos and slogans, I'm usually in the Colorado alpine climbing, running, or skiing.

Why practice law

I love creative problem solving. In my practice, no day / client / matter is the same, and I embrace the unique challenges that each brings.

Fun fact

I have visited 40 states with my now 15 year old hound dog, Nala.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Colorado School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2016

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Managing Trademark Attorney
    2021 - Present
  • Holland & Hart
    Attorney
    2020 - 2021
  • Archer Law Offices
    Special Counsel
    2016 - 2020
