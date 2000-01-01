Associate Attorney
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Madison A. Rone
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Idaho
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Madison. I believe the law shouldn't be a mystery, and I take pride in making it understandable, approachable, and actionable.
Becoming a licensed attorney is my proudest accomplishment - it marks the moment I turned a lifelong passion for helping people into a profession.
Why practice law
Growing up, my parents were small business owners, and I got a front row seat to all the ups and downs that entrepreneurs face. Now, I am passionate about helping people accomplish their goals and protect their innovations.
Fun fact
In high school, I was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. I don't think it still counts, but I think it's pretty cool.
Professional background
Education
- University of Wyoming College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2025
- University of Wyoming
B.A. in Chemistry, 2022
- University of Wyoming
B.S. in Business Management, 2021
Experience
- Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Associate
2025 - Present
Associations
- Idaho State Bar Association
Member
2025 - Present
- Idaho State Bar Young Lawyers Section
Member
2025 - Present
- Idaho State Bar Intellectual Property Law Section
Member
2025 - Present
- American Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present