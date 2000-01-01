Madison Rone

Associate Attorney

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Licensed in

Idaho

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

3 years of legal experience, practicing since 2022.

About

Hi, I'm Madison. I believe the law shouldn't be a mystery, and I take pride in making it understandable, approachable, and actionable.

﻿Becoming a licensed attorney is my proudest accomplishment - it marks the moment I turned a lifelong passion for helping people into a profession.

Why practice law

Growing up, my parents were small business owners, and I got a front row seat to all the ups and downs that entrepreneurs face. Now, I am passionate about helping people accomplish their goals and protect their innovations.

Fun fact

In high school, I was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. I don't think it still counts, but I think it's pretty cool.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Wyoming College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2025
  • University of Wyoming
    B.A. in Chemistry, 2022
  • University of Wyoming
    B.S. in Business Management, 2021

Experience

  • Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
    Associate
    2025 - Present

Associations

  • Idaho State Bar Association
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • Idaho State Bar Young Lawyers Section
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • Idaho State Bar Intellectual Property Law Section
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • American Bar Association
    Member
    2022 - Present
