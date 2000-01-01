Mark Cornelison

Mark Cornelison

Licensed in

Idaho

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2007.

About

Hi, I'm Mark. I bring a rare blend of experience ranging from providing management consulting to a Fortune 50 Company to being raised on a dairy farm in rural Idaho.

I was involved in prolonged personal litigation in order to give a voice to someone who wouldn't otherwise have one. This changed my relationship with the law and how I approach litigation with my clients.

Why practice law

I grew up on a small dairy in Idaho and learned firsthand the struggles faced by entrepreneurs and real people. I vowed to level the playing field and so I went to law school, then pursued an MBA, and then sought out all of the real life experience I could before moving back to rural Idaho to help those I grew up with.

Fun fact

I love to mountain bike in the summer and ski in the winter. I'm a private pilot and once owned my own aircraft. (That plane is no more, but no one was seriously injured).

Professional background

Education

  • Brigham Young University, Marriott School of Management
    M.B.A in Entrepreneurship and Strategy Emphasis, 2016
  • University of Idaho College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2007
  • Utah State University
    B.A. in International Studies and Spanish, 2004

Experience

  • Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
    Partner
    2025 – Present
  • Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo, P.L.L.C.
    Partner
    2022 – 2025
  • Maynes Taggart PLLC /Olsen Taggart PLLC
    Senior Associate
    2019 - 2022
  • Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP
    Associate
    2015 & 2016 - 2019
  • Bingham County Blackfoot
    Chief Civil Counsel
    2009 – 2014
  • Mark Cornelison, Attorney At Law, PLLC
    Owner and Manager
    2008 – 2014

Associations

  • Idaho Bar Association
    Member
    2007
