Partner
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Mark Cornelison
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Idaho
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2007.
About
Hi, I'm Mark. I bring a rare blend of experience ranging from providing management consulting to a Fortune 50 Company to being raised on a dairy farm in rural Idaho.
I was involved in prolonged personal litigation in order to give a voice to someone who wouldn't otherwise have one. This changed my relationship with the law and how I approach litigation with my clients.
Why practice law
I grew up on a small dairy in Idaho and learned firsthand the struggles faced by entrepreneurs and real people. I vowed to level the playing field and so I went to law school, then pursued an MBA, and then sought out all of the real life experience I could before moving back to rural Idaho to help those I grew up with.
Fun fact
I love to mountain bike in the summer and ski in the winter. I'm a private pilot and once owned my own aircraft. (That plane is no more, but no one was seriously injured).
Professional background
Education
- Brigham Young University, Marriott School of Management
M.B.A in Entrepreneurship and Strategy Emphasis, 2016
- University of Idaho College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2007
- Utah State University
B.A. in International Studies and Spanish, 2004
Experience
- Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Partner
2025 – Present
- Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo, P.L.L.C.
Partner
2022 – 2025
- Maynes Taggart PLLC /Olsen Taggart PLLC
Senior Associate
2019 - 2022
- Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP
Associate
2015 & 2016 - 2019
- Bingham County Blackfoot
Chief Civil Counsel
2009 – 2014
- Mark Cornelison, Attorney At Law, PLLC
Owner and Manager
2008 – 2014
Associations
- Idaho Bar Association
Member
2007