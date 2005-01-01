Managing Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Mary Garner
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.
About
Hi, I'm Mary. I started practicing law after leaving the US Air Force. When I decided to go to law school, I knew I wanted to practice intellectual property law and, in particular, to work with smaller businesses and entrepreneurs who cannot always hire bigger law firms.
As an attorney, I like to focus on helping my clients understand how the process works and both how and why that leads to the expected outcome.
When not helping clients, I enjoy hiking the front range with my dog as well as reading and watching college football.
Why practice law
I practice law because I want to help people protect their businesses and ideas, especially those who otherwise would be unable to.
Fun fact
I love to travel and most recently visited Ireland including a trip out to the Hill of Tara and the Loughcrew Cairns.
Professional background
Education
- Texas A&M University
B.S. in Computer Science, 2005
- Webster University
M.A. in Information Technology Management, 2011
- Texas A&M University School of Law
Juris Doctor (JD) in Law, specialization in Intellectual Property, 2016
- New York University School of Law
Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Competition, Innovation, and Information Law, Intellectual Property Track, 2017
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Managing Attorney
2021 - Present
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Senior Trademark Attorney
2020 - 2021
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2018 - 2020
- Welp & Garner Law Firm
Partner
2017 - 2018
- Texas A&M University School of Law
Research Assistant
2014 - 2016
Carstens & Cahoon, LLP
Summer Law Clerk
Summer 2015
- Lucas Group
Executive Search Consultant
2012 - 2013
- United States Air Force
Officer
2005 - 2012
Associations
- Texas Aggie Bar Association
Member
2013 - Present