Mary Garner

Managing Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.

About

Hi, I'm Mary. I started practicing law after leaving the US Air Force. When I decided to go to law school, I knew I wanted to practice intellectual property law and, in particular, to work with smaller businesses and entrepreneurs who cannot always hire bigger law firms.

As an attorney, I like to focus on helping my clients understand how the process works and both how and why that leads to the expected outcome.

When not helping clients, I enjoy hiking the front range with my dog as well as reading and watching college football.

Why practice law

I practice law because I want to help people protect their businesses and ideas, especially those who otherwise would be unable to.

Fun fact

I love to travel and most recently visited Ireland including a trip out to the Hill of Tara and the Loughcrew Cairns.

Professional background

Education

  • Texas A&M University
    B.S. in Computer Science, 2005
  • Webster University
    M.A. in Information Technology Management, 2011
  • Texas A&M University School of Law
    Juris Doctor (JD) in Law, specialization in Intellectual Property, 2016
  • New York University School of Law
    Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Competition, Innovation, and Information Law, Intellectual Property Track, 2017

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Managing Attorney
    2021 - Present
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Senior Trademark Attorney
    2020 - 2021
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2018 - 2020
  • Welp & Garner Law Firm
    Partner
    2017 - 2018
  • Texas A&M University School of Law
    Research Assistant
    2014 - 2016

  • Carstens & Cahoon, LLP
    Summer Law Clerk
    Summer 2015
  • Lucas Group
    Executive Search Consultant
    2012 - 2013
  • United States Air Force
    Officer
    2005 - 2012

Associations

  • Texas Aggie Bar Association
    Member
    2013 - Present
