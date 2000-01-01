Matthew Ormsby

Of Counsel

Foxhall Legal, LC

Matthew Ormsby

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Utah

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

16 years of legal experience, practicing since 2009.

About

Hi, I'm Matt. I love helping people understand and navigate the legal issues in their lives.

Why practice law

The law has become more complicated than it needs to be, and I want to help people through those complexities. My greatest accomplishment is my four children, and I try to practice law in such a way as to make them proud.

Fun fact

While attending law school, I was able to attend a dinner with and meet Justice Antonin Scalia.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Virginia School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2008
  • Utah State University
    B.S. in Management Information Systems, 2003

Experience

  • Foxhall Legal, LC
    Of Counsel
    2025 - Present
  • Barnes Disability, Hearing
    Attorney
    2023 - Present
  • Ormsby Law, PLLC
    Attorney
    2010 - Present
  • Mountain West Disability
    Attorney
    2014 - 2023
  • Utah Third District Court
    Law Clerk
    2008 - 2009

Associations

  • Utah Bar Association
    Member
    2009 - Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.