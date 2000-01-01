Of Counsel
Foxhall Legal, LC
Matthew Ormsby
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Utah
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
16 years of legal experience, practicing since 2009.
About
Hi, I'm Matt. I love helping people understand and navigate the legal issues in their lives.
Why practice law
The law has become more complicated than it needs to be, and I want to help people through those complexities. My greatest accomplishment is my four children, and I try to practice law in such a way as to make them proud.
Fun fact
While attending law school, I was able to attend a dinner with and meet Justice Antonin Scalia.
Professional background
Education
- University of Virginia School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
- Utah State University
B.S. in Management Information Systems, 2003
Experience
- Foxhall Legal, LC
Of Counsel
2025 - Present
- Barnes Disability, Hearing
Attorney
2023 - Present
- Ormsby Law, PLLC
Attorney
2010 - Present
- Mountain West Disability
Attorney
2014 - 2023
- Utah Third District Court
Law Clerk
2008 - 2009
Associations
- Utah Bar Association
Member
2009 - Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.