Attorney at Law
Lauren E.A. Truitt, PC
Matthew Wade
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
New Mexico
Practice areas
Estate Planning
Years of Experience
15 years of legal experience, practicing since 2010.
About
Hi, Matthew. I'm a civil litigator with a demonstrated history of success as a Trial Attorney, and Adjunct Faculty Award winning paralegal studies professor.
Why practice law
I practice law because I like to help people with complex problems and ease their minds.
I've done a lot of great things in my career, including successfully prosecuting murderers, or helping navigate families through difficult separations. I'm not sure that I've already had my greatest accomplishment or if it is still on the horizon. I'd like to think that I haven't peaked yet and that I have much more to come.
Fun fact
I once volunteered at a weekend long music festival I was attending as a concert-goer, by waking up early and preparing breakfast burritos that were available for free. Despite the burritos being free, and donations optional, we raised over $8,000 in donations for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Professional background
Education
- St. Mary's University School of Law
JD in Law, 2009
- The University of New Mexico
Bachelor of University Studies, 2005
Experience
- Lauren E.A. Truitt, PC
Attorney at Law
2024 - Present
- Courvoisier Law, LLC
Attorney
2023 - 2024
- State of New Mexico Twelfth Judicial District Court
Domestic Relations Hearing Officer
2017 - 2023
- State of New Mexico Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office
Deputy District Attorney
2010 - 2017
Associations
- 12th Judicial District Bar Association President
2023 - Present
- 12th Judicial District Bar Association, Member
2010 - Present