Matthew Wade

Attorney at Law

Lauren E.A. Truitt, PC

Matthew Wade

Licensed in

New Mexico

Practice areas

Estate Planning

Years of Experience

15 years of legal experience, practicing since 2010.

About

Hi, Matthew. I'm a civil litigator with a demonstrated history of success as a Trial Attorney, and Adjunct Faculty Award winning paralegal studies professor.

Why practice law

I practice law because I like to help people with complex problems and ease their minds.

I've done a lot of great things in my career, including successfully prosecuting murderers, or helping navigate families through difficult separations. I'm not sure that I've already had my greatest accomplishment or if it is still on the horizon. I'd like to think that I haven't peaked yet and that I have much more to come.

Fun fact

I once volunteered at a weekend long music festival I was attending as a concert-goer, by waking up early and preparing breakfast burritos that were available for free. Despite the burritos being free, and donations optional, we raised over $8,000 in donations for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Professional background

Education

  • St. Mary's University School of Law
    JD in Law, 2009
  • The University of New Mexico
    Bachelor of University Studies, 2005

Experience

  • Lauren E.A. Truitt, PC
    Attorney at Law
    2024 - Present
  • Courvoisier Law, LLC
    Attorney
    2023 - 2024
  • State of New Mexico Twelfth Judicial District Court
    Domestic Relations Hearing Officer
    2017 - 2023
  • State of New Mexico Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office
    Deputy District Attorney
    2010 - 2017

Associations

  • 12th Judicial District Bar Association President
    2023 - Present
  • 12th Judicial District Bar Association, Member
    2010 - Present
