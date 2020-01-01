Hi, I’m Micah Gonzalez. I’ve been practicing law in Tennessee since 2023 and have experience across a broad range of legal areas, including intellectual property, contract law, and data privacy. I earned my J.D. from Belmont University College of Law, where I concentrated on intellectual property and earned the Entertainment and Music Business Certificate upon graduation.

Recognizing the rapid growth of AI and digital content, I became a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) in 2023. Since then, I’ve led multiple speaking engagements on data privacy, AI legislation, and emerging management trends, while also working with a variety of businesses to ensure compliance in this evolving space.

With a deep love for business, art, and law, my passion lies in trademark law—a field that beautifully blends all three. In early 2025, I joined LZ Legal Services to focus my practice on trademark law while continuing to support a wide range of businesses.

When I’m not meeting with clients, you’ll likely find me at a soccer game, playing sand volleyball, or exploring the local food scene.