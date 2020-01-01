Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Micah Gonzalez
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
2 years of legal experience, practicing since 2023.
About
Hi, I’m Micah Gonzalez. I’ve been practicing law in Tennessee since 2023 and have experience across a broad range of legal areas, including intellectual property, contract law, and data privacy. I earned my J.D. from Belmont University College of Law, where I concentrated on intellectual property and earned the Entertainment and Music Business Certificate upon graduation.
Recognizing the rapid growth of AI and digital content, I became a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) in 2023. Since then, I’ve led multiple speaking engagements on data privacy, AI legislation, and emerging management trends, while also working with a variety of businesses to ensure compliance in this evolving space.
With a deep love for business, art, and law, my passion lies in trademark law—a field that beautifully blends all three. In early 2025, I joined LZ Legal Services to focus my practice on trademark law while continuing to support a wide range of businesses.
When I’m not meeting with clients, you’ll likely find me at a soccer game, playing sand volleyball, or exploring the local food scene.
Why practice law
As the daughter of a former small business owner, I understand firsthand how crucial legal assistance is for entrepreneurs. I enjoy helping high-growth businesses protect their brands and position themselves for long-term success. From CrossFit gyms to mobile app providers, I love the diversity of my clients and I’m passionate about ensuring they are legally protected and are either ready to scale or continue to scale.
Fun fact
I was a legal intern for the Bridgestone Arena/Nashville Predators in 2022.
Professional background
Education
- Belmont University College of Law
J.D. in Law & Entertainment and Music Business Law Certificate, 2023
- Cumberland University
B.B.A.. in Business Management, 2020
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
March 2025 - Present
- Rockridge Law
Brand and Data Privacy Attorney
2023 - 2025
Associations
- INTA, Tennessee Bar
Member