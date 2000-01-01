Michael McGovern

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Michael McGovern

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Register A Trademark

Meet the attorney

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

13 years of legal experience, practicing since 2012.

About

Hi, I'm Michael. My practice focuses primarily on trademark matters. I have a JD from DePaul University College of Law, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing & Sales. I am admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Supreme Court of the State of Illinois.

Why practice law

My work in trademark law is driven by a passion for protecting a company's brand at a crucial stage of its development. Whether I’m helping an entrepreneur safeguard their brand integrity and get started on the right foot or assisting a well-known business in strengthening its brand protections, my focus is on building a secure foundation for their success and making the trademark process as easy as possible.

Fun fact

I enjoy rock climbing and the outdoors.

Professional background

Education

  • DePaul University College of Law
    J.C. in Law, 2012
  • DePaul University College of Commerce B.A. of Science in Commerce, 2008

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
  • Archaia Entertainment, LLC
    Rights and Licensing Manager
    2012
  • Cummins & Associates, Ltd.
    Associate Attorney
    2012 - 2014
  • Law Office of Michael R. McGovern
    Attorney
    2014 - 2018
  • Dennemeyer & Associates LLC
    Attorney
    2018 - 2023

Associations

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.