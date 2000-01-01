Trademark Attorney
Michael McGovern
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
13 years of legal experience, practicing since 2012.
About
Hi, I'm Michael. My practice focuses primarily on trademark matters. I have a JD from DePaul University College of Law, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing & Sales. I am admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Supreme Court of the State of Illinois.
Why practice law
My work in trademark law is driven by a passion for protecting a company's brand at a crucial stage of its development. Whether I’m helping an entrepreneur safeguard their brand integrity and get started on the right foot or assisting a well-known business in strengthening its brand protections, my focus is on building a secure foundation for their success and making the trademark process as easy as possible.
Fun fact
I enjoy rock climbing and the outdoors.
Professional background
Education
- DePaul University College of Law
J.C. in Law, 2012
- DePaul University College of Commerce B.A. of Science in Commerce, 2008
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
- Archaia Entertainment, LLC
Rights and Licensing Manager
2012
- Cummins & Associates, Ltd.
Associate Attorney
2012 - 2014
- Law Office of Michael R. McGovern
Attorney
2014 - 2018
- Dennemeyer & Associates LLC
Attorney
2018 - 2023