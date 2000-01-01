Managing Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Monica Martinez
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
7 years of legal experience, practicing since 2018.
About
Hi, I’m Monica. I have been practicing law for 7 years. My practice experience spans across consumer law from consumer protection to IP with trademarks being my current practice.
Why practice law
I enjoy being part of a client’s journey to bring their business dreams to fruition by helping them protect their trademarks.
Fun fact
I have gone shark diving!
Professional background
Education
- William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas
J.D. in Law, 2017
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Managing Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney II
2022 - 2023
- Pulse IP
Trademark Attorney
2020 - 2022
