Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

7 years of legal experience, practicing since 2018.

About

Hi, I’m Monica. I have been practicing law for 7 years. My practice experience spans across consumer law from consumer protection to IP with trademarks being my current practice.

Why practice law

I enjoy being part of a client’s journey to bring their business dreams to fruition by helping them protect their trademarks.

Fun fact

I have gone shark diving!

Professional background

Education

  • William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas
    J.D. in Law, 2017

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Managing Trademark Attorney
    2023 - Present
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney II
    2022 - 2023
  • Pulse IP
    Trademark Attorney
    2020 - 2022
