Nandita Kohli-Verma

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Nandita Kohli-Verma

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.

About

Hi, I'm Nandita Kohli-Verma and my legal career is founded on offering personalized legal representation to individuals, families, and businesses.

My practice has taught me to be thorough in a simple way so that my clients understand their relationships with society in the context of the law. It is for this reason that I am inspired to practice law.

In fact, whether counseling business owners to achieve simplicity and clarity in their everyday transactions, or advising clients on owning and protecting their brand investments, the opportunity to nurture others' understanding, efficiency, and effectiveness within the landscape of the law continues to be my true niche.

Why practice law

Practicing law provides me with an opportunity to empower others - my clients - to understand the simplicity of complex legal principles thereby enabling them to make informed business decisions to facilitate their own growth and success.

Fun fact

In my spare time, I enjoy spending time in nature, traveling, and engaging in community service projects.

Professional background

Education

  • SUNY at Buffalo, School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2001
  • SUNY at Buffalo, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
    B.S. in Industrial Engineering, 1994

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Attorney
    2022 - 2025
  • Arroyo Law Group. LLP
    Attorney
    2022
  • Guide My Business, PLLC
    Attorney
    2021
  • Grand Canyon University
    Faculty
    2019 - 2022
  • University of Phoenix
    Faculty
    2013 - 2022
  • Axia College
    Faculty
    2008 - 2010
  • Kohli-Verma Law Office, PLLC
    Principal
    2007 - 2011
  • Longfellow Law Group, PLLC
    Attorney
    2005 - 2007
  • Rayndon & Longfellow, PC
    Attorney
    2001 - 2004
  • Motorola
    Engineer
    1994 - 1997

Associations

  • New York State Bar Association
    Member
  • State Bar of Arizona
    Member
