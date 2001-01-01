Hi, I'm Nandita Kohli-Verma and my legal career is founded on offering personalized legal representation to individuals, families, and businesses.

My practice has taught me to be thorough in a simple way so that my clients understand their relationships with society in the context of the law. It is for this reason that I am inspired to practice law.

In fact, whether counseling business owners to achieve simplicity and clarity in their everyday transactions, or advising clients on owning and protecting their brand investments, the opportunity to nurture others' understanding, efficiency, and effectiveness within the landscape of the law continues to be my true niche.