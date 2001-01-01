Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Nandita Kohli-Verma
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.
About
Hi, I'm Nandita Kohli-Verma and my legal career is founded on offering personalized legal representation to individuals, families, and businesses.
My practice has taught me to be thorough in a simple way so that my clients understand their relationships with society in the context of the law. It is for this reason that I am inspired to practice law.
In fact, whether counseling business owners to achieve simplicity and clarity in their everyday transactions, or advising clients on owning and protecting their brand investments, the opportunity to nurture others' understanding, efficiency, and effectiveness within the landscape of the law continues to be my true niche.
Why practice law
Practicing law provides me with an opportunity to empower others - my clients - to understand the simplicity of complex legal principles thereby enabling them to make informed business decisions to facilitate their own growth and success.
Fun fact
In my spare time, I enjoy spending time in nature, traveling, and engaging in community service projects.
Professional background
Education
- SUNY at Buffalo, School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2001
- SUNY at Buffalo, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
B.S. in Industrial Engineering, 1994
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Attorney
2022 - 2025
- Arroyo Law Group. LLP
Attorney
2022
- Guide My Business, PLLC
Attorney
2021
- Grand Canyon University
Faculty
2019 - 2022
- University of Phoenix
Faculty
2013 - 2022
- Axia College
Faculty
2008 - 2010
- Kohli-Verma Law Office, PLLC
Principal
2007 - 2011
- Longfellow Law Group, PLLC
Attorney
2005 - 2007
- Rayndon & Longfellow, PC
Attorney
2001 - 2004
- Motorola
Engineer
1994 - 1997
Associations
- New York State Bar Association
Member
- State Bar of Arizona
Member