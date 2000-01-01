Nick Belcastro

Sr. Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Nick Belcastro

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.

About

Hi, I'm Nick. I've been committed to providing every client with personal attention and superior legal services in the intellectual property field.

Why practice law

I have a passion for Intellectual Property and assisting people in being able to protect their brands arising from a background that includes playing college sports and for assisting people who are typically underserved in getting quality legal services.

Fun fact

I played college basketball.

Professional background

Education

  • New England School of Law
    J.D. in Law, Intellectual Property Law (Concentration), 2016

Experience

  • LegalZoom Legal Services
    Sr. Trademark Attorney/Trademark Attorney
    Apr 2021 - Present
  • Hickman Robinson Yaege LLP
    Attorney
    2019 - 2021
  • Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    Jan 2019 - Jun 2019
  • Katz, Rudnick & Sullivan P. C.
    Legal Assistant/Junior Attorney
    2015 - 2019
