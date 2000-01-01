Sr. Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Nick Belcastro
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Register A Trademark
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Nick. I've been committed to providing every client with personal attention and superior legal services in the intellectual property field.
Why practice law
I have a passion for Intellectual Property and assisting people in being able to protect their brands arising from a background that includes playing college sports and for assisting people who are typically underserved in getting quality legal services.
Fun fact
I played college basketball.
Professional background
Education
- New England School of Law
J.D. in Law, Intellectual Property Law (Concentration), 2016
Experience
- LegalZoom Legal Services
Sr. Trademark Attorney/Trademark Attorney
Apr 2021 - Present
- Hickman Robinson Yaege LLP
Attorney
2019 - 2021
- Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro, P.C.
Associate Attorney
Jan 2019 - Jun 2019
- Katz, Rudnick & Sullivan P. C.
Legal Assistant/Junior Attorney
2015 - 2019
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.