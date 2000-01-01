Trademark Attorney
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2017.
About
Hi, I'm Ozelle. As a trademark attorney with more than eight years of experience, my work is rooted in one core belief: your brands deserve to be protected. I combine my legal training with over 15 years in marketing and branding to craft intellectual property strategies that inspire confidence and ignite real growth.
I’ve helped a wide range of clients, from first-time founders to established fashion labels, pro athletes, sports leagues and tech companies, clarify what they’re building, protect what makes it valuable and create pathways to scale. Whether it’s a trademark application, a licensing agreement or a brand strategy session, my focus is always on practical, forward-thinking solutions.
Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of contributing to industry thought leadership, with features in ESSENCE Magazine, Business News Daily, and Sports Illustrated, and presenting at entrepreneur conferences to help others understand the critical importance of IP in brand success.
Your brand is more than a name and logo, it’s your legacy. My mission is to ensure it’s protected, respected and positioned to thrive for years to come.
Why practice law
Behind every brand is a person who dared to dream and worked relentlessly to make that dream real. My role is to protect that spark, so it isn’t stolen, dimmed or diluted by those who didn’t earn it. Trademark law allows me to defend creativity at its most vulnerable stage, honor the effort it took to build something meaningful and ensure that ownership stays where it belongs. In a world that profits off imitation, I stand on the side of the innovators.
Fun fact
Outside of trademark law, I’m a creative at heart. I love cooking up new recipes, getting lost in the performing arts and finding new ways to celebrate Caribbean culture. I’m also fiercely loyal to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Professional background
Education
- University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2015
- Florida International University
M.S. in Global Strategic Communications, 2010
- St. Johns University
B.S. in Legal Studies, 2009
Experience
- LZ Legal Services
Trademark Attorney
2023 - Present
- The Law Office of Ozelle Martin, LLC
Managing Attorney
2017 - 2023