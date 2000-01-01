Hi, I'm Ozelle. As a trademark attorney with more than eight years of experience, my work is rooted in one core belief: your brands deserve to be protected. I combine my legal training with over 15 years in marketing and branding to craft intellectual property strategies that inspire confidence and ignite real growth.

I’ve helped a wide range of clients, from first-time founders to established fashion labels, pro athletes, sports leagues and tech companies, clarify what they’re building, protect what makes it valuable and create pathways to scale. Whether it’s a trademark application, a licensing agreement or a brand strategy session, my focus is always on practical, forward-thinking solutions.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of contributing to industry thought leadership, with features in ESSENCE Magazine, Business News Daily, and Sports Illustrated, and presenting at entrepreneur conferences to help others understand the critical importance of IP in brand success.

Your brand is more than a name and logo, it’s your legacy. My mission is to ensure it’s protected, respected and positioned to thrive for years to come.