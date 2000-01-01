Paul Martello

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

4 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.

About

Hi, I'm Paul. As a trademark attorney who is also a former business owner, I bring a unique perspective to legal practice, developed through years of experience since graduating law school. My background also includes a career as a musician and work in brand management and product development.

Why practice law

Throughout my career in product development, I encountered several attorneys who lacked the necessary expertise and client service, and whose fees exceeded my initial expectations. My goal as an attorney is to offer the expertise and service that I, as an entrepreneur, always wished I had.

Fun fact

I was a pole vaulter in college.

Professional background

Education

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Senior Trademark Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2022 - 2025
