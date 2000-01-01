Sr. Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Paul Martello
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
4 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.
About
Hi, I'm Paul. As a trademark attorney who is also a former business owner, I bring a unique perspective to legal practice, developed through years of experience since graduating law school. My background also includes a career as a musician and work in brand management and product development.
Why practice law
Throughout my career in product development, I encountered several attorneys who lacked the necessary expertise and client service, and whose fees exceeded my initial expectations. My goal as an attorney is to offer the expertise and service that I, as an entrepreneur, always wished I had.
Fun fact
I was a pole vaulter in college.
Professional background
Education
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Senior Trademark Attorney
2025 - Present
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2022 - 2025