Philip A. Goldblum

Pennsylvania

About

Hello, I’m Philip. I assist my clients by achieving tangible results through practical and intelligent solutions.

I am an experienced attorney specializing in business and corporate law, estate planning, asset protection, succession planning and elder law concerns. I act as general counsel to small to mid-sized companies assisting business owners with all of their commercial activities and personal planning needs.

In addition to my law degree, I have an MBA. The combination of my acute business skills along with my extensive law background sets me apart from other highly skilled attorneys.

My goals are always to be a staunch and resourceful advocate for my clients and to help them accomplish all of their business and personal financial planning goals.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I really enjoy helping clients achieve their business and personal goals. Nothing can be more rewarding.

Fun fact

In my free time, I enjoy working out, watching the mighty Steelers, Pirates and Penguins play and I absolutely love Bruce Springsteen.

Professional background

Education

University of Pittsburgh

J.D. in Law, 1989

University of Illinois

M.B.A. in Finance, 1986

University of Michigan

B.A. in Economics, 1984

Experience

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Member

2024 - Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Founding Member

2001 - 2023

Gefsky & Lehman

Partner

1991 - 2001

Klett Rooney

Associate

1989 - 1991

Associations

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

1989 - Present

Allegheny Bar Association

Member

1989-Present