Rich Turpen

Attorney

Lyda Law Firm

Rich Turpen

Licensed in

Colorado

Practice areas

Business

Years of Experience

6 years of legal experience, practicing since 2019.

About

Hi, I'm Rich. I help people and small businesses untangle legal problems and find practical solutions.

Why practice law

I became an attorney to help businesses and nonprofits handle legal issues with confidence. With a background in operations and management, I understand the practical side of running an organization. My goal is to provide clear, straightforward advice so you can focus on your mission and growth.

﻿One of my greatest accomplishments was successfully transitioning from a career in operations into practicing law. It required balancing law school with family and professional responsibilities, and it shaped how I approach challenges with persistence and creativity. That experience fuels my commitment to helping businesses and nonprofits overcome obstacles with practical legal solutions.

Fun fact

I lived at the beach for a decade but still can't swim.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Denver Sturm College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2022
  • Purdue Global
    B.A. in Political Science, 2014

Experience

  • Lyda Law Firm
    Attorney
    2025 -Present

Associations

  • Denver Bar Association
    Member
    2019 - Present
  • Colorado Bar Association
    Member
    2019 - Present
