Robert Riccio

Chief Legal Officer

Outside Chief Legal LLC

Robert Riccio

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Alabama

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.

About

Hi, I'm Bob. I am an experienced attorney focused on clear, client-centered legal solutions.

My greatest accomplishment in law is building a successful and trusted legal career while maintaining a strong 22-year marriage with my wife, whose unwavering support and partnership have been a constant foundation throughout my professional journey. Balancing both personal and professional commitment has shaped who I am as an attorney and as a person.

Why practice law

I practice law because I am passionate about helping people navigate complex legal challenges, ensuring justice is served, and making a meaningful difference in my clients' lives and the community.

Fun fact

I played in a cover band in college to help pay the bills and I am an avid fisherman.

Professional background

Education

  • New York University
    LL.M in Taxation, 2008
  • University of Alabama
    J.D. in Law, cum laude, 2007
  • University of Southern Mississippi
    B.S.B.A in Accounting, 2001

Experience

  • Outside Chief Legal
    Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Hand Arendall Harrison Sale
    Member/Attorney
    2008 - 2025
  • Stephen M. Berman & Associates
    Certified Public Accountant
    2001 - 2004

Associations

  • Alabama Bar Association
    Member
    2007
  • Mobile Bar Association
    Member
    2007
