Chief Legal Officer
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Robert Riccio
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Alabama
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.
About
Hi, I'm Bob. I am an experienced attorney focused on clear, client-centered legal solutions.
My greatest accomplishment in law is building a successful and trusted legal career while maintaining a strong 22-year marriage with my wife, whose unwavering support and partnership have been a constant foundation throughout my professional journey. Balancing both personal and professional commitment has shaped who I am as an attorney and as a person.
Why practice law
I practice law because I am passionate about helping people navigate complex legal challenges, ensuring justice is served, and making a meaningful difference in my clients' lives and the community.
Fun fact
I played in a cover band in college to help pay the bills and I am an avid fisherman.
Professional background
Education
- New York University
LL.M in Taxation, 2008
- University of Alabama
J.D. in Law, cum laude, 2007
- University of Southern Mississippi
B.S.B.A in Accounting, 2001
Experience
- Outside Chief Legal
Attorney
2025 - Present
- Hand Arendall Harrison Sale
Member/Attorney
2008 - 2025
- Stephen M. Berman & Associates
Certified Public Accountant
2001 - 2004
Associations
- Alabama Bar Association
Member
2007
- Mobile Bar Association
Member
2007