Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Roman Knudsvig
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
North Dakota
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.
About
Hi, I'm Roman. I am passionate about providing strong legal representation to clients facing complex legal challenges through diligently working to understand each client's unique situation and develop strategic solutions tailor to to meet their specific needs.
I am proud to be a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard. Through my time in the Military, I have learned what it means to take pride in my work, being a leader for my community, and putting my service to others before myself. These values guide my practice every day and strengthen my dedication to serving my clients with integrity and purpose.
Why practice law
I practice law because I believe each individual deserves quality access to justice. The law is complex but I am here to provide guidance through difficult legal issues with clarity and support. I take pride in actively listening to clients, working with my clients, and delivering a meaningful solution that achieves their goals, reduces uncertainty, and eases their concerns.
Fun fact
I have been water skiing since I was six years old and hold a private pilot license. When I'm not at the office, you can find me at the lake, attending concerts, and enjoying time with friends and family.
Professional background
Education
- University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2024
- Arizona State University
B.S. in Political Science, 2021
- Community College of the Air Force A.S.S. in Air and Space Operations Technology, 2020
Experience
- Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Attorney
2024 - Present
- Vogel Law Firm
Summer Associate
2023
- North Dakota Legislative Assembly Legislative Council
Legal Intern
2023
- Pringle & Herigstad, P.C.
Law Clerk
2022
Associations
- State Bar Association of North Dakota
Member
2024 - Present
- Minnesota State Bar Association
Member
2025 - Present
- Cass County Bar Association
Member
2024 - Present