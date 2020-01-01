Hi, I'm Roman. I am passionate about providing strong legal representation to clients facing complex legal challenges through diligently working to understand each client's unique situation and develop strategic solutions tailor to to meet their specific needs.

﻿I am proud to be a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard. Through my time in the Military, I have learned what it means to take pride in my work, being a leader for my community, and putting my service to others before myself. These values guide my practice every day and strengthen my dedication to serving my clients with integrity and purpose.



