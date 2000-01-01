Sr. Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Sean Hanlon
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.
About
Hi, I'm Sean. I am an attorney of record for over 1,800 trademark applications and counting. When I'm not helping protect brands, I'm likely playing basketball, pickleball, or watching The Office for the umpteenth time.
Why practice law
I like to put myself in my client's shoes to ensure the best future for their brands as they grow.
Fun fact
I built schools in Ghana, Africa.
Professional background
Education
- George Washington University
J.D. in Law
- Penn State
Majored in Public Relations and Political Science, Minored in Business
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Sr. Trademark Attorney
2021 - 2025
- Herbsman, Hafer, Weber & Frisch LLP
Attorney
February 2021 - May 2021
- Innovative Cosmetic Concepts
Attorney
2018 - 2021
