Sean Hanlon

Sr. Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Sean Hanlon

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.

About

Hi, I'm Sean. I am an attorney of record for over 1,800 trademark applications and counting. When I'm not helping protect brands, I'm likely playing basketball, pickleball, or watching The Office for the umpteenth time.

Why practice law

I like to put myself in my client's shoes to ensure the best future for their brands as they grow.

Fun fact

I built schools in Ghana, Africa.

Professional background

Education

  • George Washington University
    J.D. in Law
  • Penn State
    Majored in Public Relations and Political Science, Minored in Business

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Sr. Trademark Attorney
    2021 - 2025
  • Herbsman, Hafer, Weber & Frisch LLP
    Attorney
    February 2021 - May 2021
  • Innovative Cosmetic Concepts
    Attorney
    2018 - 2021
