Selina Garcia

Trademark Attorney

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Selina Garcia

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.

About

Hi, I'm Selina. I am licensed to practice law in both New Mexico and Texas. My legal practice is grounded in my background in engineering, which has equipped me with a methodical approach and strong problem-solving skills. After obtaining my law degree, I gained valuable experience working in intellectual property, business law, and contracts, but my greatest passion lies in intellectual property. I began my career at boutique firms, where I gained a comprehensive understanding of protecting clients’ business and intellectual assets. I actively utilize my engineering mindset and creative approach to develop the most effective legal solutions for my clients.

Why practice law

For me, practicing law is all about the double win: I get to dive into complex legal puzzles, and I get to use those solutions to make a real difference for my clients.

Fun fact

I was riding horses long before I ever learned to walk.

Professional background

Education

  • St. Mary's School of Law
    J.D. in Law
  • New Mexico State University
    B.S. in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Mathematics

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Hegeler Law Firm
    Associate Attorney
    2017 - 2025
  • Cesar Ornelas Law, PLLC
    2019 - 2024
  • Aguilera Law Firm
    2019 - 2022
  • Phipps Anderson Deacon
    January 2017 - July 2017
