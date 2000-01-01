Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Selina Garcia
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
9 years of legal experience, practicing since 2016.
About
Hi, I'm Selina. I am licensed to practice law in both New Mexico and Texas. My legal practice is grounded in my background in engineering, which has equipped me with a methodical approach and strong problem-solving skills. After obtaining my law degree, I gained valuable experience working in intellectual property, business law, and contracts, but my greatest passion lies in intellectual property. I began my career at boutique firms, where I gained a comprehensive understanding of protecting clients’ business and intellectual assets. I actively utilize my engineering mindset and creative approach to develop the most effective legal solutions for my clients.
Why practice law
For me, practicing law is all about the double win: I get to dive into complex legal puzzles, and I get to use those solutions to make a real difference for my clients.
Fun fact
I was riding horses long before I ever learned to walk.
Professional background
Education
- St. Mary's School of Law
J.D. in Law
- New Mexico State University
B.S. in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Mathematics
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2025 - Present
- Hegeler Law Firm
Associate Attorney
2017 - 2025
- Cesar Ornelas Law, PLLC
2019 - 2024
- Aguilera Law Firm
2019 - 2022
- Phipps Anderson Deacon
January 2017 - July 2017