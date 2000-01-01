Hi, I'm Selina. I am licensed to practice law in both New Mexico and Texas. My legal practice is grounded in my background in engineering, which has equipped me with a methodical approach and strong problem-solving skills. After obtaining my law degree, I gained valuable experience working in intellectual property, business law, and contracts, but my greatest passion lies in intellectual property. I began my career at boutique firms, where I gained a comprehensive understanding of protecting clients’ business and intellectual assets. I actively utilize my engineering mindset and creative approach to develop the most effective legal solutions for my clients.