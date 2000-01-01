Siddharth Jagannathan

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.

About

Hi, I'm Siddharth. After graduating with both trial and appellate clerkships, I worked at the USPTO for 12 years prior to joining LegalZoom. I look forward to assisting clients obtain their trademark registrations.

Why practice law

I practice law to help others.

Fun fact

I like to play chess, tennis, and poker.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Baltimore School of Law
    J.D. in Law, Magna Cum Laude, 2010

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services, LLC
    Trademark Examining Attorney
    August 2025 - Present
  • Eccleston and Wolf
    March 2012 - October 2012
  • Court of Appeals (Supreme Court of Maryland)
    2010 - 2012
  • Circuit Court for Baltimore County
    2006 - 2010
