Trademark Attorney
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Siddharth Jagannathan
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.
About
Hi, I'm Siddharth. After graduating with both trial and appellate clerkships, I worked at the USPTO for 12 years prior to joining LegalZoom. I look forward to assisting clients obtain their trademark registrations.
Why practice law
I practice law to help others.
Fun fact
I like to play chess, tennis, and poker.
Professional background
Education
- University of Baltimore School of Law
J.D. in Law, Magna Cum Laude, 2010
Experience
- LZ Legal Services, LLC
Trademark Examining Attorney
August 2025 - Present
- Eccleston and Wolf
March 2012 - October 2012
- Court of Appeals (Supreme Court of Maryland)
2010 - 2012
- Circuit Court for Baltimore County
2006 - 2010
