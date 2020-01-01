LZ Legal Services, LLC
Sydney Landry Grady
Meet the attorney
Practice areas
Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.
About
Hi, I'm Sydney. I'm passionate about helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and protect their ideas and legacies. After practicing business law and gaining courtroom experience in Louisiana and Texas for a few years, I decided to focus on intellectual property and trademark law. My favorite part of every day is meeting with business owners in all stages of their journeys and learning about their visions and goals.
Why practice law
I love meeting new people and helping people through complicated puzzles and processes like filing trademarks; my favorite part of every day is helping to educate clients.
Fun fact
I'm a huge Taylor Swift fan and have been to seven of her concerts.
Professional background
Education
- Louisiana State University
J.D. in Law and Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law, 2020
- Nicholls State University
B.S. in Business Administration
Experience
- LZ Legal Services
Trademark Attorney
2025 - Present
- Stanfield and Dupre, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2022 - 2025
- Wilder McGee, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2021 - 2022
- Louisiana's 17th Judicial District Court
Law Clerk
2020 - 2021
Associations
- Louisiana Bar Association
Member
2020 - Present
- Texas Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
- Woodlands Bar Association
Board Member
2021 - Present