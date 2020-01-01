Sydney Landry Grady

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Sydney Landry Grady

Practice areas

Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2020.

About

Hi, I'm Sydney. I'm passionate about helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and protect their ideas and legacies. After practicing business law and gaining courtroom experience in Louisiana and Texas for a few years, I decided to focus on intellectual property and trademark law. My favorite part of every day is meeting with business owners in all stages of their journeys and learning about their visions and goals.

Why practice law

I love meeting new people and helping people through complicated puzzles and processes like filing trademarks; my favorite part of every day is helping to educate clients.

Fun fact

I'm a huge Taylor Swift fan and have been to seven of her concerts.

Professional background

Education

  • Louisiana State University
    J.D. in Law and Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law, 2020
  • Nicholls State University
    B.S. in Business Administration

Experience

  • LZ Legal Services
    Trademark Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Stanfield and Dupre, PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2022 - 2025
  • Wilder McGee, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2021 - 2022
  • Louisiana's 17th Judicial District Court
    Law Clerk
    2020 - 2021

Associations

  • Louisiana Bar Association
    Member
    2020 - Present
  • Texas Bar Association
    Member
    2021 - Present
  • Woodlands Bar Association
    Board Member
    2021 - Present
