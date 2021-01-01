Tiffany Findlay J.D.

Associate Attorney

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Licensed in

North Dakota

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning

About

Hi, I’m Tiffany. I like to make sure my clients are fully informed about their legal issues.

I represent clients in Minnesota and North Dakota on a variety of corporation law issues, including business formation, real estate matters, and stock ownership. In the past, I have helped a variety of big and small businesses after considering their specific circumstances.

I am proud to be focusing my career on the rural areas in our community whose needs outweigh the number of professionals able to help.

I aspire to give my clients the best approach to accomplish their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy heading to the lake to meet with friends and family, as well as working on puzzles with my cat.

Why practice law

After seeing how important proper legal representation can be while growing up on my family’s farm, I was inspired to advocate for those who need reliable representation.

Fun fact

I love to travel and experience new places and food, as well as seeing unique features in nature.

Professional background

Education

  • University of North Dakota School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2022
  • University of North Dakota
    B.S. in Mathematics, 2019

Experience

  • Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. Associate Attorney
    2022 - Present
  • Neil Law Firm, P.C. Law Clerk
    2021 - 2022
  • Pemberton Law Firm Summer Law Clerk
    2021

Associations

  • State Bar Association of North Dakota Member
    2023 - Present
  • Minnesota State Bar Association Member
    2022 - Present
  • Order of the Coif Member
    2022 - Present
