Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Tiffany Findlay J.D.
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
North Dakota
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
About
Hi, I’m Tiffany. I like to make sure my clients are fully informed about their legal issues.
I represent clients in Minnesota and North Dakota on a variety of corporation law issues, including business formation, real estate matters, and stock ownership. In the past, I have helped a variety of big and small businesses after considering their specific circumstances.
I am proud to be focusing my career on the rural areas in our community whose needs outweigh the number of professionals able to help.
I aspire to give my clients the best approach to accomplish their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy heading to the lake to meet with friends and family, as well as working on puzzles with my cat.
Why practice law
Fun fact
Professional background
Education
- University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2022
- University of North Dakota
B.S. in Mathematics, 2019
Experience
- Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
- Neil Law Firm, P.C. Law Clerk
2021 - 2022
- Pemberton Law Firm Summer Law Clerk
2021
Associations
- State Bar Association of North Dakota Member
2023 - Present
- Minnesota State Bar Association Member
2022 - Present
- Order of the Coif Member
2022 - Present