Tiffany Findlay J.D.

Hi, I’m Tiffany. I like to make sure my clients are fully informed about their legal issues.

I represent clients in Minnesota and North Dakota on a variety of corporation law issues, including business formation, real estate matters, and stock ownership. In the past, I have helped a variety of big and small businesses after considering their specific circumstances.

I am proud to be focusing my career on the rural areas in our community whose needs outweigh the number of professionals able to help.

I aspire to give my clients the best approach to accomplish their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy heading to the lake to meet with friends and family, as well as working on puzzles with my cat.