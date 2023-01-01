Minutes Manager Pricing – Minutes Services and Fees

Minutes Manager pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
Our Minutes Manager service includes:

Minutes Manager

$99

per year

The service renews automatically each year, billed to your credit card, for the service price (currently $99), but you may cancel online or by calling 877-808-8977. For more details, click here.*
Unlimited usage
Create an unlimited number of professionally formatted documents for your corporation or limited liability company.
available
Minutes for meetings
Initial, annual, and special meetings of your company’s members, managers, directors, or shareholders.
available
Notices or waivers of notice for future meetings
Ensure that you’re following the notice requirements contained in your bylaws or operating agreement.
available
Actions by written consent
Document company actions when decisions are made outside regular meetings. For example, name directors, officers, or managers; or amend bylaws or operating agreements.
available
Immediate downloads
Your documents are ready for immediate download after you provide company-specific information in our questionnaire.
available

Minutes Manager

$99

per year

The service renews automatically each year, billed to your credit card, for the service price (currently $99), but you may cancel online or by calling 877-808-8977. For more details, click here.

availableUnlimited usage

availableMinutes for meetings

availableNotices or waivers of notice for future meetings

availableActions by written consent

availableImmediate downloads

View details

How it works

Use our online questionnaire to answer some simple questions about your company.

Use our online questionnaire to answer some simple questions about your company.

Our software will create your minutes, notices, waivers of notice, or written consents.

Our software will create your minutes, notices, waivers of notice, or written consents.

Receive your company-specific documents for download immediately.

Receive your company-specific documents for download immediately.

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Start your Minutes Manager now

Protect your corporate standing

Minutes Manager Pricing – Minutes Services and Fees

Protect your corporate status by keeping timely company recordsCorporate meeting minutes are the official account of the decisions made during formal meetings of the board of directors or shareholders of a corporation, or managers and members of an LLC. If a corporation fails to comply with this important state requirement, it could lose its liability protection. LLC owners also create meeting minutes to protect their personal assets. To get started creating corporate meeting minutes through LegalZoom, purchase an affordable one-year subscription which allows you to produce unlimited minutes manager for one low price. Next, complete a simple online questionnaire to create minutes manager. You'll receive your company-specific minutes manager for download immediately. LegalZoom's minutes manager services make it easy to create and maintain corporate records for key company activities and decisions, including electing or removing officers and directors, authorizing major contracts, like leases and mortgages and approving salaries and bonuses. 