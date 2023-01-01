Plans that fit your business needs

Starter MailBox

$29/mo

auto-renews

For solo business owners and remote professionals.

Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.

Includes:
1 business address of your choice

2 recipients to access mail securely

5 mail items per month with no scanning fees†

Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit

Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists

Essentials MailBox

$39/mo

auto-renews

For small to medium businesses with multiple team members.

For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.

Includes:
1 business address of your choice

5 recipients to access mail securely, including business partners and employees

25 mail items per month with no scanning fees†

Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit

Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

Premium MailBox

$79/mo

auto-renews

For small to medium businesses that need to manage more mail.

For families and small business owners who manage more mail.

Includes:
1 business address of your choice

20 recipients to access mail securely, including business partners and employees

50 mail items per month with no scanning fees†

Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit

Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail

Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item

Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)

Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance

Get helpful tips and information

*Based on survey of small business owners commissioned by LegalZoom (2023).
†You won’t be charged extra for scanning as long as your mailed documents are 20 pages or less.
