Plans that fit your business needs
Starter MailBox
$29/mo
auto-renews
For solo business owners and remote professionals.
Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.
1 business address of your choice
2 recipients to access mail securely
5 mail items per month with no scanning fees†
Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit
Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from virtual mail specialists
Essentials MailBox
$39/mo
auto-renews
For small to medium businesses with multiple team members.
For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.
1 business address of your choice
5 recipients to access mail securely, including business partners and employees
25 mail items per month with no scanning fees†
Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit
Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance
Premium MailBox
$79/mo
auto-renews
For small to medium businesses that need to manage more mail.
For families and small business owners who manage more mail.
1 business address of your choice
20 recipients to access mail securely, including business partners and employees
50 mail items per month with no scanning fees†
Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit
Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance
Startup MailRoom
$139/mo
auto-renews
For medium to large businesses with expanding mail needs.
Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.
1 business address of your choice
Unlimited recipients to access mail securely—ideal for teams and multiple business locations
100 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees†
Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit
Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Complimentary onboarding session by a dedicated team of virtual mail specialists
Business MailRoom
$229/mo
auto-renews
For medium to large businesses handling large amounts of mail.
For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.
1 business address of your choice
Unlimited recipients to access mail securely—ideal for teams and multiple business locations
100 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees†
Junk mail filtered automatically and doesn’t count toward your limit
Free shredding—no extra charge for disposing of unwanted mail
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Complimentary onboarding session by a dedicated team of virtual mail specialists
Questions?
Sat–Sun 7 am–4 pm PT