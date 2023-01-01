Protect your creative work with a copyright
Register your copyright to protect your work in just a few simple steps. Copyrights help you maintain control over who uses your work and how—and lets you sue in federal court if it's used without permission. Whether you want to protect photos, songs, visual art, films, or books, we're here to guide you. Starts at $114 + filing fees.
Creators have turned to us 100,000+ times to protect their songs, books, and more.
Why register a copyright
Protect your work
You can create confidently, knowing your work is protected against infringement.
Enhance your rights
Get official proof that you have the exclusive rights to your work, and the power to grant those rights to others.
Put an end to any infringement
Go on record as the copyright owner, and gain the ability to sue if someone uses your work without permission.
What a registered copyright protects
Protects
Books
Songs
Photos
Art
Films
And other creative work that's tangible (written, recorded, etc.)
Doesn't Protect
How to start getting legal help in 3 simple steps
01
Answer a few questions online and provide a copy of your work
02
We'll put together everything needed for your application
03
We'll file your complete application with the U.S. Copyright Office
What we do for you
Copyright Registration
Copyright Registration
$114
+ federal filing fees
$575
Get started
Electronic filing of your application with the U.S. Copyright Office
Delivery confirmation when the Library of Congress receives a copy of your work
Frequently asked questions
The owner of a copyright has the exclusive right to reproduce, distribute copies (for sale or otherwise), publicly perform or display, or create derivative works of the copyrighted work. They also have the right to authorize others to do the same.
Generally, copyright protection lasts the entire lifetime of the creator, plus an additional 70 years. For work that was made for hire, anonymously, or using a pseudonym, copyright protection lasts for 95 years from the year of first publication or 120 years from the year of creation (whichever comes first). If the work was first published before 1978, these timeframes can vary.
While your work is under copyright protection as soon as it's created, there are many benefits to registering a copyright. You'll establish a public record of the copyright, and get a certificate of registration. You also may be able to sue infringers for statutory damages and attorney's fees—not just actual damages and profits, which can be harder to prove. And if you register before or within 5 years of publication, you'll establish strong evidence in court that the copyright is valid.
Yes, we'll need one complete copy of your work if it has not yet been published, and two copies if your work has been published. We'll give you detailed instructions once you complete your order.
Yes, the U.S. Copyright Office will mail you a certificate of registration, typically within 8-12 months.
Why choose us
3.5 million+
businesses
Helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into businesses over 3.5 million times.
650,000+ consultations
Providing access to our independent network of attorneys over 650,000 times.
90,000+ copyright applications
Helping creators protect their hard work over 90,000 times.
What our customers are saying
My copyright request was smooth sailing! In a timely fashion, the filing process was finished. I appreciated the way LegalZoom kept me informed and let me know when to expect the copyright certificate.
Linda P.
Lagrange, NY
Outstanding! The copyright was easy to do and reasonably priced. Everyone I talked to was polite, professional, and helpful. What more could you want?
Frederick M.
Bremerton, WA
Very helpful and patient with me. LegalZoom streamlined the process and took the worries of copyrighting onto their shoulders. We discussed issues that arose, and I have learned a lot from them and their team of independent attorneys.
Mary B.
City of Central, LA
Questions?
Ask an attorney
Call an agent at (866) 738-1730
Weekends: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. PT
© LegalZoom.com, Inc. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer: LegalZoom provides access to independent attorneys and self-service tools. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC. Use of our products and services is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.