Allie Johnson
Allie Johnson consults and writes SEO content to help companies meet specific business goals, such as improving brand awareness, increasing sales, and retaining customers.
More From This Author
-
Applying for 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Status
Your nonprofit can gain tax exemption, credibility, and greater public support by receiving IRS 501(c)(3) status. Learn who's eligible, what documentation you need, and how to apply.
· 10 min read
-
Do LLCs Have Stock?
An LLC is an attractive business structure for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, and it offers protection of personal assets and finances. While the inability to issue stock is a downside, LLCs offer many advantages over corporations.
· 7 min read
-
What Is a FEIN, and How to Get Your Federal Tax ID Number?
Starting a new business or changing an existing one? Here's a guide to how to apply for a federal tax ID number, how long it takes to get one, why you might need one (and when you don't), and when you'll need to get a new FEIN for your business.
· 7 min read