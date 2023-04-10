Lance Cothern
A professional freelance writer and blogger, Lance Cothern is a CPA who has also worked in both public and corporate accounting. He founded his personal finance blog, Money Manifesto, in 2012. His work has appeared in several publications including USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Business Insider, Credit Karma, and many more. He currently lives in Indiana with his wife and two children.
More From This Author
Understanding Sales Tax Nexus for Small Businesses
Sales tax nexus laws vary by state and establish which businesses must collect and remit sales tax to a state.
· 3 min read
Self-Employment Tax: What to Know and How to Calculate It
Self-employment taxes require quarterly payments calculated at a higher rate than employees who have their payments deducted from each of their paychecks.
· 2 min read
Internet Sales Tax: What E-Commerce Small Businesses Should Know
Small businesses with an e-commerce presence may be responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax to several states.
· 3 min read