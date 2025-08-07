Ruby Chakraborty
Ruby Chakraborty is a content writer and strategist with over six years of experience specializing in creating content in healthcare, lifestyle, and legal services. At LegalZoom, Ruby leverages her expertise in content to simplify intricate legal subjects and help readers with the knowledge they need to make well-informed choices.
More From This Author
-
What Does Per Stirpes Mean in Estate Planning?
Per stirpes is the legal term for how assets are distributed if a beneficiary dies before you. Learn how it impacts your legacy and estate.
· 15 min read
-
Who and What Is Next of Kin? Meaning and Inheritance Details
If you die without a will, your next of kin is the closest living blood relative who may inherit your assets. Learn about next of kin inheritance rights.
· 43 min read