What does per stirpes mean in estate planning?

Per stirpes is the legal term for how assets are distributed if a beneficiary dies before you. Learn how it impacts your legacy and estate.
Learn more about estate planning
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Updated on: August 13, 2024 · 7 min read
In estate planning, per stirpes is a distribution provision for assets. This Latin phrase, which literally translates into “by branch” or “by root,” serves an important purpose and comes into play when a listed beneficiary dies before you do. Per stirpes designation dictates who will get the deceased beneficiary’s asset share.
If you’re curious about what the per stirpes designation means, don’t worry. This guide explains the per stirpes clause, how it works, and what it means for listed beneficiaries.
Per stirpes is an asset distribution method that specifies how assets will be passed on if a beneficiary predeceases the willmaker or testator. When the per stirpes clause is included in someone's last will, it means that if a named beneficiary dies before them, their share of assets gets passed on to the next generation nearest to the decedent, which could be their children or even grandchildren.
Quick facts of per stirpes distribution that one should know:
To understand per stirpes, think of a family tree where assets are automatically passed down the tree to the beneficiary's heirs, which could be their children or grandchildren. Each lined descendant gets equal shares.
This asset distribution method safeguards the heirs of a deceased beneficiary. When a named beneficiary passes away, their inheritance share goes to children rather than a spouse or relative.
The beauty of the per stirpes model is that it eliminates the need to constantly update your estate plan. The willmaker doesn't have to do anything if a beneficiary dies unexpectedly or if more children are added to the line of descendants. The per stirpes designations preserve the intended inheritance flow without additional paperwork hassles.
Understand how per stirpes distribution plays out in the real world.
Samuel's estate plan divides his wealth evenly between his children, Ginny and Emily, per stirpes. Emily dies before Samuel, leaving behind her own two kids. Emily’s 50% share will automatically be distributed to her two children, with each living beneficiary receiving equal shares. Ginny retains her original portion of Samuel’s property.
Robert, who has no spouse or kids, names his three cousins, Jerry, Matt, and Sophia, as primary beneficiaries, per stirpes. Matt has a biological child, Mary. Matt and Mary die in a car accident before Robert. Mary is survived by her biological child, Sandy. One-third of Robert’s assets that were willed to Matt will now pass to Sandy.
In his will, Shawn names his two children, George and Julia, as equal beneficiaries, per stirpes. George, who doesn’t have any kids, dies due to a health condition. In this case, Julia is the person who will inherit George’s share of Shawn’s estate.
If you are contemplating including the descendants per stirpes designation, it’s better to understand its benefits and criticism.
The per stirpes distribution method is an attractive estate planning strategy because it:
Per stirpes distribution have some limitations, such as:
Per capita is an alternative way to distribute your estate’s assets. In Latin, per capita means “per head.” In estate planning, per capita implies the distribution of assets goes to the surviving beneficiaries.
Learn how it differs from per stirpes to better understand which method aligns with your estate planning goals.
The similarity between both methods is that they ensure that remaining beneficiaries or living descendants get an equal share of the estate pot.
With per capita designation, the deceased beneficiary's shares are redistributed equally to the remaining living beneficiaries. It doesn’t automatically trickle down to the deceased’s children as it would with per stirpes.
Let’s look at how the distribution would differ under each method.
Scenario: Mark names his two children, Judy and John, equal beneficiaries. Judy has three children, and Mark has none.
Under per stirpes definition, if Judy dies, her share automatically goes to her surviving descendants, her three kids. Her original share is divided equally between the three. However, if Mark uses the per capita clause, Judy’s share will go to John, who is of the same generation, but not the same family branch.
The per stirpes clause covers as many generations as necessary to fulfill the will. The deceased beneficiary's share will continue to be passed down through their family branch till a living descendent is identified.
To use the per stripes designation in a will, you need to mention the primary beneficiaries' full names followed by the term “per stirpes.” For example, “I leave 25% of my assets to my son, Sam Jackson, per stirpes.”
There are generic online will templates that might not be tailored to your situation. Suppose you have a blended family structure or simply want to understand the implication of each asset division method. In that case, nothing comes close to seeking professional legal advice. An estate attorney can reduce your confusion while presenting different estate planning options that will ensure your legacy aligns with your intentions.
Per stirpes can be used to pass down real estate and benefits from other financial assets like retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and stock portfolios.
It comes down to family dynamics, estate planning goals, and the legacy one wants to leave behind. If you wish to create an estate plan that remains valid even if a beneficiary dies before you, then per stirpes distribution is the way to go.
You may also like
An estate planning guide for women
Here are some basic estate planning considerations for all women, whether you're unmarried, married, have children, or not.
March 26, 2024 · 2min read
4 essential estate planning documents
Estate planning is about more than writing a will
March 26, 2024 · 3min read
5 steps to get your estate in order
Use these tips to help you get your affairs in order so your wishes will be carried out.
April 18, 2023 · 4min read